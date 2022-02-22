Every QB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Arch Manning
    American football player

Nick Saban is known for his coaching abilities on the field, but what makes him such a power at the collegiate level is his ability to recruit.

Top recruits from all across the nation join the Crimson Tide to play for a storied program, but to also be coached and developed by one of the best coaches to ever do it.

Recently, Roll Tide Wire went over every running back Alabama offered in the 2023 recruiting class. Today, we review every quarterback that has been offered by the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class.

Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 1 QB in 2023

  • Alabama is in the mix to land Arch

Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, CA)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 2 QB in 2023

  • Committed to USC

Nicholaus Iamaleava (Downey, CA)

  • Five-star prospect

  • No. 4 QB in 2023

  • Also considering Georgia, Oregon and UCLA

Jackson Arnold (Denton, TX)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 6 QB in 2023

  • Committed to Oklahoma

Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 8 QB in 2023

  • Committed to Texas A&M

Dylan Lonergan (Snellville, GA)

  • Four-star prospect

  • No. 9 QB in 2023

  • Will be visiting Alabama in the Spring

Marcel Reed (Nashville, TN)

  • Three-star prospect

  • No. 19 QB in 2023

  • Expected to decide between Georgia and Vanderbilt

