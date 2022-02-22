Every QB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class

Nick Saban is known for his coaching abilities on the field, but what makes him such a power at the collegiate level is his ability to recruit.

Top recruits from all across the nation join the Crimson Tide to play for a storied program, but to also be coached and developed by one of the best coaches to ever do it.

Recently, Roll Tide Wire went over every running back Alabama offered in the 2023 recruiting class. Today, we review every quarterback that has been offered by the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class.

Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA)

Which states had the most prospects in the most prospects in the newest edition of the #Rivals250? Louisiana makes the list, thanks to prospects like five-star QB Arch Manning: https://t.co/ydwhVTmL2f pic.twitter.com/dBBF9b7r9l — Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2022

Five-star prospect

No. 1 QB in 2023

Alabama is in the mix to land Arch

Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, CA)

Five-star prospect

No. 2 QB in 2023

Committed to USC

Nicholaus Iamaleava (Downey, CA)

2023 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (@nico_iamaleava8) is off to a 🔥start this season. 12 passing TD in 2 games pic.twitter.com/B1ITUpRKhe — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 28, 2021

Five-star prospect

No. 4 QB in 2023

Also considering Georgia, Oregon and UCLA

Jackson Arnold (Denton, TX)

Who were the biggest movers in this week's updated #Rivals250? Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold @_JacksonArnold_ moved up 103 spots and is now No. 66 overall. See the other big movers and full rankings here: https://t.co/mJTwFahpg1 pic.twitter.com/pHzRHoa9xL — Rivals (@Rivals) February 16, 2022

Four-star prospect

No. 6 QB in 2023

Committed to Oklahoma

Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)

Rivals100 QB Eli Holstein doing his best John Elway impression last night in Zachary's (La.) district win over Central The Texas A&M commitment had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season pic.twitter.com/tDlhjl4Rg6 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 30, 2021

Four-star prospect

No. 8 QB in 2023

Committed to Texas A&M

Dylan Lonergan (Snellville, GA)

Four-star prospect

No. 9 QB in 2023

Will be visiting Alabama in the Spring

Marcel Reed (Nashville, TN)

Three-star prospect

No. 19 QB in 2023

Expected to decide between Georgia and Vanderbilt

