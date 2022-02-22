Every QB Alabama has offered in the 2023 recruiting class
Nick Saban is known for his coaching abilities on the field, but what makes him such a power at the collegiate level is his ability to recruit.
Top recruits from all across the nation join the Crimson Tide to play for a storied program, but to also be coached and developed by one of the best coaches to ever do it.
Recently, Roll Tide Wire went over every running back Alabama offered in the 2023 recruiting class. Today, we review every quarterback that has been offered by the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class.
Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA)
Which states had the most prospects in the most prospects in the newest edition of the #Rivals250?
Louisiana makes the list, thanks to prospects like five-star QB Arch Manning: https://t.co/ydwhVTmL2f pic.twitter.com/dBBF9b7r9l
— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2022
Five-star prospect
No. 1 QB in 2023
Alabama is in the mix to land Arch
Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, CA)
Dot City
Population: @Malachi Nelson pic.twitter.com/57u0VjOEms
— Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) February 20, 2022
Five-star prospect
No. 2 QB in 2023
Committed to USC
Nicholaus Iamaleava (Downey, CA)
2023 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (@nico_iamaleava8) is off to a 🔥start this season. 12 passing TD in 2 games pic.twitter.com/B1ITUpRKhe
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 28, 2021
Jackson Arnold (Denton, TX)
Who were the biggest movers in this week's updated #Rivals250?
Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold @_JacksonArnold_ moved up 103 spots and is now No. 66 overall.
See the other big movers and full rankings here: https://t.co/mJTwFahpg1 pic.twitter.com/pHzRHoa9xL
— Rivals (@Rivals) February 16, 2022
Four-star prospect
No. 6 QB in 2023
Committed to Oklahoma
Eli Holstein (Zachary, LA)
Rivals100 QB Eli Holstein doing his best John Elway impression last night in Zachary's (La.) district win over Central
The Texas A&M commitment had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season pic.twitter.com/tDlhjl4Rg6
— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 30, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 8 QB in 2023
Committed to Texas A&M
Dylan Lonergan (Snellville, GA)
Different 💯🤮 @patrick_camp17 @_dylanlonergan 🎥 : @cxp30 pic.twitter.com/PWVd49Zovq
— Brookwood Football (@Bronco_Ftball) November 20, 2021
Four-star prospect
No. 9 QB in 2023
Will be visiting Alabama in the Spring
Marcel Reed (Nashville, TN)
Marcel Reed answers back with a pass to Blake Ragsdale. @MBAFootball 14, @wcsRHSfootball 7. 3:38 left in Q1 @615Preps pic.twitter.com/Hcv2e1BZXi
— Annette (@Annette90062939) August 21, 2021
Three-star prospect
No. 19 QB in 2023
Expected to decide between Georgia and Vanderbilt
