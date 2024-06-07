Every Premier League transfer so far in the 2024 summer window

Premier League clubs are already busy making deals happen behind the scenes before the 2024 summer transfer window officially opens on 14 June.

While players cannot be officially registered until that date, agreements have been made and contracts signed by several teams in the English top flight ahead of next season.

It’s good to get your business done early, as they say, which Chelsea are doing by signing Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, a move that was confirmed on Friday, 7 June.

Tottenham have signed highly-rated prospect Lucas Bergvall for £8.5m and brought Timo Werner back on another season-long loan, while Manchester United have sold youngster Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica.

The biggest movers at the time of writing are Bournemouth, who have made three signings thus far, two of which are loans that have been turned into permanent signings.

There will be an uptick in transfer dealings in the coming weeks and months, particularly after the Euros, but for now here is everything that has so far been confirmed in the Premier League.

Every Premier League transfer in the 2024 summer window:

Abdul Fatawu – Sporting to Leicester City, £17m

Alex Paulsen – Wellington Phoenix to Bournemouth, £2m

Alvaro Fernandez – Man Utd to Benfica, £5.1m

Enes Unal – Getafe to Bournemouth, £14m

Ibrahim Osman – Nordsjaelland to Brighton, £16m

Igor Thiago – Club Brugge to Brentford, £30m

Lewis Hall – Chelsea to Newcastle, £28m

Lucas Bergvall – Djurgarden to Spurs, £8.5m

Luis Sinisterra – Leeds to Bournemouth, £20m

Morgan Sanson – Aston Villa to Nice, £3.4m

Remo Freuler – Nottingham Forest to Bologna, £3.4m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Man City to Southampton, £20m

Thiago Silva – Chelsea to Fluminense, free transfer

Thilo Kehrer – West Ham to Monaco, £9.5m

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig to Spurs, loan

Tommy Doyle – Man City to Wolves, £4.3m

Tosin Adarabioyo – Fulham to Chelsea, free transfer

