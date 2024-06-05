Every Premier League player released so far ahead of 2024/25 season
A number of Premier League clubs have published their released and retained lists following the conclusion of the season.
It officially confirms which players have been let go and are now free agents heading into the summer transfer window, which opens on 14 June.
Several big names now find themselves without a club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, including Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, whose contracts at Liverpool will expire at the end of this month.
Manchester United have let Raphael Varane leave Old Trafford, despite the fact there is an option for an additional year in his contract. Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams have also been released.
Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic are no longer Tottenham players, while Dele Alli’s contract with Everton has also expired. The England international will continue his recovery from injury at Goodison Park until he finds a new club.
Many of these players could remain in the Premier League next season as clubs bid to sign them on free transfers, as Chelsea are expected to do with Tosin Adarabioyo after Fulham confirmed he will be leaving Craven Cottage.
This article will be updated when more clubs publish their released and retained lists.
Every Premier League player released so far:
Bournemouth
Jamal Lowe
Emiliano Marcondes
Brighton
Steven Alzate
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson
Everton
Dele Alli (will continue his rehabilitation from injury at the club)
Fulham
Tosin Adarabioyo
Tyrese Francois
Terence Kongolo
Ipswich Town
Dominic Ball
Panutche Camara
Nick Hayes
Kayden Jackson
Sone Aluko (retired)
Liverpool
Joel Matip
Thiago Alcantara
Manchester United
Raphael Varane
Anthony Martial
Brandon William
Nottingham Forest
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Loïc Mbe Soh
Scott McKenna
Felipe
Southampton
Stuart Armstrong
Spurs
Japhet Tanganga
Ryan Sessegnon
Eric Dier
Ivan Perisic
West Ham United
