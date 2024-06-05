Every Premier League player released so far ahead of 2024/25 season

Every Premier League player released so far ahead of 2024/25 season

A number of Premier League clubs have published their released and retained lists following the conclusion of the season.

It officially confirms which players have been let go and are now free agents heading into the summer transfer window, which opens on 14 June.

Several big names now find themselves without a club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, including Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, whose contracts at Liverpool will expire at the end of this month.

Manchester United have let Raphael Varane leave Old Trafford, despite the fact there is an option for an additional year in his contract. Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams have also been released.

Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic are no longer Tottenham players, while Dele Alli’s contract with Everton has also expired. The England international will continue his recovery from injury at Goodison Park until he finds a new club.

Many of these players could remain in the Premier League next season as clubs bid to sign them on free transfers, as Chelsea are expected to do with Tosin Adarabioyo after Fulham confirmed he will be leaving Craven Cottage.

This article will be updated when more clubs publish their released and retained lists.

Every Premier League player released so far:

Adam Lallana

Steven Alzate

Crystal Palace

Everton

Andre Gomes

Andy Lonergan

Dele Alli (will continue his rehabilitation from injury at the club)

Fulham

Marek Rodák

Tosin Adarabioyo

Tyrese Francois

Terence Kongolo

Ipswich Town

Dominic Ball

Panutche Camara

Nick Hayes

Kayden Jackson

Sone Aluko (retired)

Liverpool

Joel Matip

Thiago Alcantara

Manchester United

Raphael Varane

Anthony Martial

Brandon William

Harry Arter

Wayne Hennessey

Cheikhou Kouyaté

Loïc Mbe Soh

Scott McKenna

Felipe

Southampton

Stuart Armstrong

Spurs

Japhet Tanganga

Ryan Sessegnon

Eric Dier

Ivan Perisic

Read – Four Premier League stars whose futures are up in the air

Tweets of the Week – Real do it again, Mourinho returns, best football ad ever

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok