Every Power Five school Ohio State football is undefeated against

As history has gone on, the Power Five schools have garnered more and more of the elite talent in college football. Ohio State is clearly one of those with the cards in its favor. Sure, there is some really good football played by the non-Power Five schools, but the deck is stacked against those schools with recruiting and an ability to get to the College Football Playoff.

Enter name, image, and likeness, as well as the ability to transfer one time without penalty, and the rich appear to only be getting richer. Maybe an expanded playoff field will help, but right now there are a few haves and a ton of have-nots.

But how have the Buckeyes fared against the current Power-Five schools historically? Specifically, which of those schools has Ohio State gone unbeaten against.

We run through all the Power-Five schools OSU has yet to be beaten by in the history of the program.

Arizona State Sun Devils (Pac-12)

Jan 1, 1997; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Orlando Pace (75) in action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 1997 Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Arizona State 20-17. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 27, 1980 – Ohio State won 38-21, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Jan. 1, 1997 – Ohio State won 20-17, Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 1-0 (*vacated)

Meetings:

Jan. 4, 2010 – Ohio State won 31-26, Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, LA)

Baylor Bears (Big 12)

Sep 30, 1978, Columbus, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tom Cousineau (36) on the field against the Baylor Bears at Ohio Stadium during the 1978 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 30, 1978 – Ohio State won 34-28, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 11, 1982 – Ohio State won 21-14, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Boston College (ACC)

27 Aug 1995: View of the Kickoff Classic between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Boston College Eagles at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ohio State won the game 38-6. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 3-0

Meetings:

Sept. 30, 1989 – Ohio State won 34-29, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 15, 1990 – Ohio State won 31-10, Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA) Aug. 27, 1995 – Ohio State won 38-6, Giants Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)

TEMPE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 2: Fullback Branden Joe #38 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the football during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2004, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 35-28. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Series Record: 1-0

Meetings:

Jan. 2, 2004 – Ohio State won 35-28, Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, AZ)

Kentucky Wildcats (SEC)

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Oct. 18, 1919 – Ohio State won 49-0, Ohio Field (Columbus, OH) Oct. 5, 1935 – Ohio State won 19-6, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

14 Sep 1991: Fullback Ralph Dawkins of the Louisville Cardinals runs down the field during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 23-15. Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 14, 1991 – Ohio State won 23-15, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 5, 1992 – Ohio State won 20-19, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Maryland Terrapins (Big Ten)

Ohio State running back Master Teague runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten game at Ohio Stadium. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Series Record: 6-0

Meetings:

Oct. 4, 2014 – Ohio State won 52-24, Byrd Stadium (College Park, MD) Oct. 10, 2015 – Ohio State won 49-28, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Nov. 12, 2016 – Ohio State won 62-3, Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD) Oct. 7, 2017 – Ohio State won 62-14, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Nov. 17, 2018 – Ohio State won 52-51, Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD) Nov. 9, 2019 – Ohio State won 73-14, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

North Carolina State Wolfpack (ACC)

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Players from the Ohio State Buckeyes and the North Carolina State University Wolfpack gather for a post-game prayer during a game on September 18, 2004, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 13, 2003 – Ohio State won 44-38, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 18, 2004 – Ohio State won 22-14, Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC)

Oklahoma State (Big 12)

Ohio State players rally on the field before the start of the game. The Ohio State University Buckeyes played the Oklahoma State University Cowboys in the Alamo Bowl, December 29, 2004, at the Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. Ohio State won 33-7. (Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images)

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 16, 1989 – Ohio State won 37-13, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Dec. 29, 2004 – Ohio State won 33-7, Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 9-0

Meetings:

Jan. 1, 1958 – Ohio State won 10-7, Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) Nov. 18, 1961 – Ohio State won 22-12, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Nov. 17, 1962 – Ohio State won 26-7, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Oct. 7, 1967 – Ohio State won 30-14, Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR) Oct. 5, 1968 – Ohio State won 21-6, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 10, 1983 – Ohio State won 31-6, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 19, 1987 – Ohio State won 24-14, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Jan. 1, 2010 – Ohio State won 26-17, Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) Jan. 12, 2015 – Ohio State won 42-20, CFP national championship (Arlington, TX)

Oregon State Beavers

Sep 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kory Curtis (6) rushes in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 3-0

Meetings:

Sept. 21, 1974 – Ohio State won 51-10, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 8, 1984 – Ohio State won 22-14, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 1, 2018 – Ohio State won 77-31, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 16, 2019; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Elorm Lumor (7) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 7-0

Meetings:

Oct. 18, 2014 – Ohio State won 56-17, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Oct. 24, 2015 – Ohio State won 49-7, High Point Solutions Stadium (Piscataway, NJ) Oct. 1, 2016 – Ohio State won 58-0, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 30, 2017 – Ohio State won 56-0, High Point Solutions Stadium (Piscataway, NJ) Sept. 8, 2018 – Ohio State won 52-3, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Nov. 16, 2019 – Ohio State won 56-21, SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ) Nov. 7, 2020 – Ohio State won 49-27, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Texas A&M (SEC)

1 Jan 1999: Quarterback Joe Germaine #7 of Ohio State looks for an open receiver in the endzone against Texas A&M during the Nokia Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Credit: Matthew Stockman/ALLSPORT

Series Record: 4-0

Meetings:

Sept. 28, 1963 – Ohio State won 17-0, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Sept. 26, 1970 – Ohio State won 56-13, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Jan. 1, 1987 – Ohio State won 28-12, Cotton Bowl (Dallas, TX) Jan. 1, 1999 – Ohio State won 24-14, Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, LA)

Texas Tech (Big 12)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Craig Krenzel #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands off to running back Maurice Clarett #13 during the NCAA Pigskin Classic against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on August 24, 2002, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Texas Tech 45-21. (Photo by Mark Lyons/Getty Images)

Series Record: 2-0

Meetings:

Sept. 8, 1990 – Ohio State won 17-10, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH) Aug. 24, 2002 – Ohio State won 45-21, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Utah Utes (Pac-12)

Sep 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 1-0

Meetings:

Sept. 27, 1986 – Ohio State won 64-6, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Virginia Cavaliers (ACC)

Dec 29, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers helmet sits on the bench in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2018 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: 1-0

Meetings:

Oct. 7, 1933 – Ohio State won 75-0, Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

