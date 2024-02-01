Every player transfering to Nebraska for 2024

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has not been afraid to use the transfer portal since becoming head coach. This year alone has seen six players commit to the Huskers.

Four of the six incoming players come from the offensive side of the ball. Rhule has previously discussed the types of players he looks for in the transfer portal.

“The portal for me, I either want to get someone with multiple years, no matter the position, that’s on caliber with the guys we have. Or someone who is an instant impact upgrade. Someone who can make a difference.”

The Huskers currently rank 21st in On3’s 2024 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Nebraska has also seen six players depart the program since the portal opened, including quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy.

You can find a complete list of all six commits below.

Micah Mazzccua - Offensive Tackle (Florida)

Mazzccua spent one year at Florida, starting in 11 games. Through his lone season with the Gators, the six-foot-five, 325-pound lineman played 730 snaps on offense and gave up just three sacks at right guard.

Before Florida, Mazzccua spent three seasons at Baylor. After being redshirted his freshman year, Mazzccua played 20 games for the Bears and earned 11 starts.

Stefon Thompson - Linebacker (Syracuse)

Thompson spent four seasons with the Orange, playing in 36 games while recording 171 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. This past season, he played in all 13 games for Syracuse, totaling 53 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native will have two years of eligibility with the Huskers.

Dante Dowdell - Offensive Tackle (Oregon)

The six-foot-two, 215-pound back competed in six games for the Ducks in his freshman season. Across the six games, Dowdell rushed for 90 yards off 17 carries and a touchdown. Dowdell’s big game came against Portland State, where he finished with 55 yards and a touchdown off eight carries.

Isaiah Neyor - Wide Receiver (Texas)

#Texas transfer WR Isaiah Neyor commits to the #Huskers Neyor is a former 4⭐️ recruit, coming in at 6-3, 215 lbs. Welcome home, Isaiah! #GBR pic.twitter.com/LXIluAyTkJ — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) January 6, 2024

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver transfers from Texas with two years of eligibility left and is coming to Lincoln with a solid resume. However, his time with the Longhorns resulted in minimal action for the Fort Worth, Texas, getting just one catch for 14 yards. But before Texas, Neyor made a name for himself at Wyoming. In three seasons with the Cowboys, Neyor hauled in 52 catches for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jahmal Banks - Wide Receiver (Wake Forest)

From his Instagram, WR Jahmal Banks is in for Nebraska in this transfer cycle. Banks is 6-4 and 205 pounds and will be a fifth-year senior. He caught 59 balls for 653 yards last fall. Banks and Texas transfer Isaiah Neyor provide a makeover for the Huskers’ pass-catching group. pic.twitter.com/URMylR2hRH — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 11, 2024

The former three-star prospect played in 44 games at Wake Forest and became a full-time starter last season. In the past two seasons, Banks hauled in 101 catches for 1,289 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Blye Hill - Cornerback (St. Francis PA)

Hill will be joining the Huskers after spending one season at FCS Saint Francis. In nine games, he recorded 21 tackles with 1.0 for loss. He also recorded six pass breakups and two interceptions. The corner will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

