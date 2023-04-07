Every player taken with pick No. 238 in the last 10 drafts

We’re less than three weeks from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, and all 32 teams are preparing to improve their rosters for the near future with the hopes of achieving glory and winning a Super Bowl.

At this point, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has just four draft picks at his disposal this year (No. 51, No. 84, No. 197 and No. 238). Having few picks isn’t new for him, as he only made four in 2022.

With Grier, however, there’s always a chance for a trade to be struck at any moment, meaning the Dolphins could walk away from the draft weekend with more or fewer picks than the four that they have currently.

Before we get there, though, it’s time to finish looking back at past drafts to see what these selections could produce. Here are the last 10 players selected with No. 238.

2022: OT Thayer Munford - Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

2021: OG Matt Farniok - Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2020: LB T.J. Brunson - New York Giants

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

2019: CB Stephen Denmark - Chicago Bears

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

2018: DL Zach Sieler - Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2017: RB Devante Mays - Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

2016: WR Devin Fuller - Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2015: WR Mario Alford - Cincinnati Bengals

Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

2014: LB Will Smith - Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2013: WR Aaron Mellette - Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire