Every player taken with pick No. 21 in the last 10 drafts

The Miami Dolphins hold pick No. 21 in the upcoming NFL draft in the midst of an offseason looming with big decisions to be made.

The trajectory of the Dolphins’ immediate future hangs in the balance of general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel’s decisions on the value of their current roster and what positions they’d like to pursue re-signing and select in the draft.

This 21st selection will be a telling storyline as to what direction the Dolphins are headed with their team. At this point in the first round, the sure-fire, top-tier talent will likely already be gone, and teams will have to rely on their scouting reports in order to make smart selections that pay off long-term.

Pick No. 21 has had a wide range of results over the years. Some players turn out to be Pro Bowlers and earn a consistent starting role with the team who drafted them while others end up not having the long careers teams hope for when they make a first-round selection.

Here is a look back at the 21st selections of the previous 10 NFL drafts.

2023 - WR Quentin Johnston

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is the most recent player to be selected 21st overall. The Los Angeles Chargers decided to add another talented receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert to throw to. Johnston was the second of four receivers drafted in a row in 2023.

In his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnston played in all 17 games but struggled to make the type of impact the team had hoped for. He caught 38 passes totaling 431 yards and two touchdowns. Statistically Johnston ranks at the bottom of the four receivers taken in the first round in last year’s draft.

Johnston will have an opportunity to bounce back in 2024 especially if the Chargers are unable to resign wideout Mike Williams. There is still time for Johnston to develop as a dominate NFL receiver with Justin Herbert as his quarterback and an offensive minded head coach in Jim Harbaugh.

2022 - CB Trent McDuffie

The Kansas City Chiefs owned the 21st pick in 2022 and selected the 2023 All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie out of Washington. Mcduffie is probably the best player on this list already after two outstanding seasons for the Chiefs.

McDuffie has proven to be a factor in coverage, tackling, and pursuit of the quarterback. Last season, McDuffie recorded 60 solo tackles along with three sacks and nine QB hits according to Pro Football reference.

McDuffie played terrific in the Super Bowl against San Francisco. He was a force against Deebo Samuel in coverage. He made one of the biggest plays of the game with two minutes left in regulation with the game tied at 16. On a 3rd down and 4 play with the Niners driving into Chiefs territory, McDuffie deflected quarterback Brock Purdy’s pass at the line of scrimmage intended for Jauan Jennings. This forced San Francisco to settle for a field goal, and the Chiefs offense took advantage of the opportunity to send the game into overtime. If McDuffie does not make this play, the Niners might have been able to run the clock down to attempt a game-winning field goal.

McDuffie is a two-time Super Bowl champion in as many seasons. He is making a superstar name for himself on the current NFL dynasty led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have struck gold with the selection of Trent McDuffie in 2022. He will be in line to earn a sizeable contract if he can continue his terrific play on the best team in the NFL.

2021 - DL Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive lineman Kwity Paye in the 2021 first round. Paye was one of the best edge rushers in this draft coming out of the University of Michigan. This has been a selection that has turned out well so far for the Colts despite the team having not yet made the playoffs during Paye’s career.Paye has been a consistent starter for the Colts and has improved his tackle and sack totals in each of his first three seasons. Last season, Paye recorded 52 tackles, 8.5 sacks and nine QB hits. He is a significant piece to the Colts’ immediate future.

Paye is entering the final year of his rookie deal, making this upcoming season major in determining the young rushers future contract. As Paye enters his fourth season, it will be crucial for him to take another step up in sacks in order to earn a good contract down the road.

2020 - WR Jalen Reagor

In 2020 the Philadelphia Eagles selected wide receiver out of TCU Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick. There was a lot of hype surrounding the receivers leading up to this draft. Philadelphia was seeking to add an electrifying offensive talent to a team that lacked star power at wideout.

Reagor’s first two seasons with the Eagles were underwhelming for a first-round receiver. Reagor totaled just 695 yards and three touchdowns through his first two seasons.

After Reagor wasn’t able to make the type of impact the Eagles needed him to, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Reagor spent one year in Minnesota where he saw most of his playing time as a punt returner. He played for the New England Patriots last season with similar results.

Reagor has made most of his impact on special teams as a kickoff and punt return man. He has proven himself capable on both units, having multiple special teams touchdowns during his career.

Reagor is still just 25 years old, so there is still hope for him rejuvenate his career, but he likely will be running out of chances if he hasn’t already. If he can continue to be a solid return man, it might open doors for him if he continues to work hard.

2019 - S Darnell Savage Jr

The Green Bay Packers once again owned the 21st pick in 2019 and used it to select another safety in Darnell Savage Jr. Savage has been a consistent starting defensive back for the Packers in each of his first five seasons.

Outside of a few minor injuries, the former Maryland standout has established himself in the Green Bay secondary as a key contributor in coverage and tackling. According to Pro Football Reference, Savage has recorded at least 50 tackles in each of his first five seasons.

In the Packers wild card blowout win against the Cowboys this past postseason, Savage recorded a massive pick-six to put his team up 27-0.

Savage is set to hit free agency this offseason where he should be able to land a decent contract since he doesn’t have an overwhelming injury history. If he does not end up back in Green Bay, he will be viewed as a high-quality starter for any team that needs to fill a void at the safety position.

2018 - C Billy Price

In 2018 the Cincinnati Bengals selected the legendary Ohio State center Billy Price with the 21st pick. Price came into the league with an outstanding collegian resume as a buckeye, starting 55 games for the Big Ten juggernaut. Price started out as a guard, but switched to center in his final season,

Price played his first three seasons with the Bengals, starting in 10 games his rookie season. A couple injuries early in his career derailed momentum for the young center as he wound up starting in just one game in his third and final season in Cincinnati.

Price was traded from the Bengals to the New York Giants in 2021 where he found some more success, starting in a career high 15 games. He began the 2022 season on the Raiders practice later to be picked up by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 following an injury to their center Rodney Hudson. Price spent the 2023 season on the Cowboys practice squad and is now a free agent heading into 2024.

2017 - LB Jarrad Davis

In 2017 the Detroit Lions owned the 21st pick and used it to select linebacker Jarrad Davis out of Florida. Davis came into the league with a ton of potential.

The first three years in Detroit were promising for Davis. His best season came in 2018 where he recorded 73 solo tackles, six sacks, ten tackles for loss, and ten QB hits.

Davis saw a significant decline in 2020 after the Lions declined his fifth-year option. Davis started in only four games in 2020 while also spending some time on the COVID list. He returned to the Lions in 2022 after a one-year stint with the Jets, but he would be cut before the season began and was signed to the practice squad.

Davis was later picked up by the New York Giants off of Detroit’s practice squad. Davis was set to return to the Giants last season, but an offseason surgery would end any hopes of the former Florida Gator revamping his pro career in 2023. Hopefully, 2024 will provide the opportunity Davis needs to earn back some defensive snaps.

2016 - WR Will Fuller

A former member of the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller was selected by the Texans at pick 21 in 2016. This was an attempt to put another downfield receiver across from superstar DeAndre Hopkins. Houston was a team with talent on both sides of the football looking to take another leap forward.

Fuller played five seasons in Houston. He was most known for his long receptions which often ranked at the top of the league. His season long receptions for his first five years were totals of 53, 59, 73, 54, 77.

Unfortunately for Fuller, he struggled with injuries throughout his career. He was never able to play a full season or eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. When Fuller was healthy, he drew the attention of every defense he faced. If only him and Hopkins could have developed together for a few more years with DeShaun Watson at quarterback.

Fuller signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal in 2021. He suffered a broken thumb in the fourth game of the season and was placed on injured reserve. He has not played for another team since his short stint in Miami. With his playmaking days behind him, he last left a plethora of electrifying highlights that football fans will hopefully get to see and appreciate.

2015 - T Cedric Ogbuehi

In 2015, the Bengals decided to utilize their first-round pick to help boost their offensive line around quarterback Andy Dalton. At this time the Bengals were a consistent playoff team but were still seeking for head coach Marvin Lewis’ first playoff victory.

Ogbuehi was never able to earn a consistent starting role outside of a couple productive seasons with the Bengals. From 2019-2022 he had stints with the Jaguars, Ravens, Jets, and twice with the Seahawks.

Ogbuehi was in fact picked up by the Dolphins last offseason but was released when the final roster cuts were made. At 31 years old, it is likely his best football days are behind him, but offensive tackle is a position teams will always entertain depth on the roster.

Ogbuehi’s football career will probably be most remembered for his standout season in 2014 at Texas A&M. Ogbuehi was named First team All-American and First-Team All-SEC.

2014 - FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Selected by the Green Bay Packers in 2014 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was a key contributor for a couple playoff runs in the gold and green. During his five seasons in Green Bay, the former Alabama standout was a consistent starter at the free safety position. He recorded 14 interceptions during his time in Green Bay.

Clinton Dix’s most impressive season came in 2016 where he was named to the pro bowl and ranked number 77 on the NFL top 100 list that offseason.

In 2018, Clinton-Dix was traded from Green Bay to Washington as the former 5-star recruit did not maintain his pro bowl caliber play. He started 16 games the following season for the Chicago Bears.

After multiple stints on practice squads, Ha Ha Clinton Dix announced his retirement in 2022 when he signed a one-day contract to retire a member of the Green Bay Packers.

