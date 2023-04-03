Every player taken with pick No. 51 in the last 10 drafts

After a number of trades, as well as the forfeiting of a pick due to tampering, the Miami Dolphins have just four selections in this year’s draft that they can use to help improve their roster with the hopes of making a Super Bowl run in 2023.

General manager Chris Grier’s draft cupboard, at this point, includes No. 51, No. 84, No. 197 and No. 238. With Grier’s propensity to make deals, there’s a chance that Miami could end up with a different number when the event actually takes place.

However, before we get there, it’s important to look back at the best and see what these picks have produced in recent years. Here are the last 10 players selected at No. 51.

2022: C Cam Jurgens - Philadelphia Eagles

2021: OT Sam Cosmi - Washington Football Team

2020: CB Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

2019: WR A.J. Brown - Tennessee Titans

2018: WR Anthony Miller - Chicago Bears

2017: DE DeMarcus Walker - Denver Broncos

2016: QB Christian Hackenberg - New York Jets

2015: DE Nate Orchard - Cleveland Browns

2014: DT Ego Ferguson - Chicago Bears

2013: DB David Amerson - Washington

