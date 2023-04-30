Every player selected by picks the Bears traded away in 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster.

The Bears were involved with several trades before and during the NFL draft, including most notably the trade of the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included first and second round picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-round selection in 2025, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore.

But general manager Ryan Poles was also active during the draft, trading back twice and even trading up to secure Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the second round. There was a lot of pick swapping in between, which makes us wonder who exactly did those traded picks turn out to be?

Here’s a look at every player who was selected with picks in the 2023 draft that the Bears traded away:

Round 1, Pick 1: QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panthers before free agency, and they took their top quarterback in Bryce Young at No. 1.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR via CHI)

Chicago traded back one spot with the Eagles in the top 10, landing a 2024 fourth-round pick in the process. Philadelphia selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who the Bears notably passed on.

Round 2, Pick 32: CB Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bears traded their second-round pick to the Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool last November. The selection wound up being the top pick in the second round, where Pittsburgh landed cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Round 2, Pick 61: TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF via CAR and CHI)

Poles did a rare thing — he traded up in the draft. Chicago moved up four spots with the Jaguars in the second round to land cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Jacksonville used the No. 61 pick — which they obtained from the Panthers — on tight end Brenton Strange.

Round 4, Pick 103: OG Nick Saldiveri, New Orleans Saints

The Bears traded out of the top pick in the fourth round in order to recoup the lost draft pick they used for Stevenson. Chicago moved back 12 spots as the Saints landed offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri.

Round 5, Pick 136: LB Yasir Abdullah, Jacksonville Jaguars

As part of the trade up for Stevenson, the Bears gave up the top pick in the fifth round to the Jaguars, who selected linebacker Yasir Abdullah.

Round 6, Pick 178: CB Eric Scott Jr., Dallas Cowboys

This pick has changed hands three different times. Chicago originally traded their 2023 sixth-round selection to the Dolphins for wide receiver Jakeem Grant. Miami then traded it to the Chiefs, who traded it to the Cowboys, who selected cornerback Eric Scott Jr.

