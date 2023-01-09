Every player selected 9th overall in the NFL draft since 2013
Sorry, Carolina Panthers, but your boy Luke Kuechly won’t be included in this here list. He was drafted a year before the decade cut-off, in 2012.
Nonetheless, your team is now in possession of the 2023 draft’s ninth overall selection. So let’s take a look at the last 10 players who were taken in that very spot.
2022
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (Seattle Seahawks)
2021
Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (Denver Broncos)
2020
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
CJ Henderson, CB, Florida (Jacksonville Jaguars)
2019
Rochester
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (Buffalo Bills)
2018
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame (San Francisco 49ers)
2017
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
John Ross, WR, Washington (Cincinnati Bengals)
2016
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia (Chicago Bears)
2015
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami (New York Giants)
2014
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Barr, LB, UCLA (Minnesota Vikings)
2013
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Dee Milliner, CB, Alabama (New York Jets)
