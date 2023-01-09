Every player selected 9th overall in the NFL draft since 2013

Sorry, Carolina Panthers, but your boy Luke Kuechly won’t be included in this here list. He was drafted a year before the decade cut-off, in 2012.

Nonetheless, your team is now in possession of the 2023 draft’s ninth overall selection. So let’s take a look at the last 10 players who were taken in that very spot.

2022

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (Seattle Seahawks)

2021

Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (Denver Broncos)

2020

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Henderson, CB, Florida (Jacksonville Jaguars)

2019

Rochester

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (Buffalo Bills)

2018

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame (San Francisco 49ers)

2017

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

John Ross, WR, Washington (Cincinnati Bengals)

2016

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia (Chicago Bears)

2015

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami (New York Giants)

2014

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Barr, LB, UCLA (Minnesota Vikings)

2013

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Milliner, CB, Alabama (New York Jets)

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire