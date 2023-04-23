Every player picked 139th overall in the NFL draft in the last 10 years

Before making any potential trades, the Denver Broncos have five picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft next weekend.

The team is set to pick at No. 139 overall in the fifth round (again, barring a trade). The Broncos have picked at that spot six times in the past, most recently selecting running back Ryan Torain in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft.

With the draft now less than a week away, we’re taking a quick look back at the last 10 players picked at No. 139 overall in previous NFL drafts. The list includes promising tight end Isaiah Likely, who was just drafted by the Baltimore Ravens last year.

DT Montori Hughes (2013)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Prince Shembo (2014)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

WR Rashad Greene (2015)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

QB Cardale Jones (2016)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jehu Chesson (2017)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

DT R.J. McIntosh (2018)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DB Deionte Thompson (2019)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Amik Robertson (2020)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OT D'Ante Smith (2021)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

TE Isaiah Likely (2022)

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

