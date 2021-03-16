Every player the Patriots have signed so far in free agency
No NFL team has been more active than the New England Patriots since the legal tampering period opened on Monday.
Been a bit hard to keep up with all the players the Pats have agreed to terms with, right? What about those couple that skipped town?
Get yourself caught up right here.
Every player the Pats have added this week, and the few who have departed New England, right here:
EDGE Matthew Judon
Ravens inside linebacker Matt Judon. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Terms: 4 years, $56 million
TE Jonnu Smith
Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Terms: 4 years, $50 million ($31.15M guaranteed)
DE Deatrich Wise
Deatrich Wise Jr. #91 of the Patriots. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Terms: 4 years, $30 million ($10M guaranteed)
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor #15 of the Raiders. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Terms: 2 years, $26 million
DB Jalen Mills
Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills(Gannett photo)
Terms: 4 years, $24 million ($9M guaranteed)
WR Kendrick Bourne
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Terms: 3 years, $22.5 million
Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Terms: 2 years, $16 million ($9M guaranteed)
DE Henry Anderson
Henry Anderson #96. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Terms: 2 years, $7 million
TE Hunter Henry
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport
Terms: 3 years, $37.5 million ($25M guaranteed)
DL Carl Davis
Patriots defensive lineman Carl Davis. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Terms: Not yet announced
Departure: S Terrence Brooks (Texans)
Patriots S Terrence Brooks. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
Terms: Texans sign Brooks to 1-year, $2 million deal
Departure: OL Joe Thuney (Chiefs)
Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Terms: Chiefs sign Thuney to 5-year, $80 million deal ($32.5M guaranteed)
