Every player the Patriots have signed so far in free agency

No NFL team has been more active than the New England Patriots since the legal tampering period opened on Monday.

Been a bit hard to keep up with all the players the Pats have agreed to terms with, right? What about those couple that skipped town?

Get yourself caught up right here.

Every player the Pats have added this week, and the few who have departed New England, right here:

EDGE Matthew Judon

Ravens inside linebacker Matt Judon. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Terms: 4 years, $56 million

TE Jonnu Smith

Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Terms: 4 years, $50 million ($31.15M guaranteed)

DE Deatrich Wise

Deatrich Wise Jr. #91 of the Patriots. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Terms: 4 years, $30 million ($10M guaranteed)

WR Nelson Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor #15 of the Raiders. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Terms: 2 years, $26 million

DB Jalen Mills

Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills(Gannett photo)

Terms: 4 years, $24 million ($9M guaranteed)

WR Kendrick Bourne

49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Terms: 3 years, $22.5 million

DT Davon Godchaux

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Terms: 2 years, $16 million ($9M guaranteed)

DE Henry Anderson

Henry Anderson #96. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Terms: 2 years, $7 million

TE Hunter Henry

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport

Terms: 3 years, $37.5 million ($25M guaranteed)

DL Carl Davis

Patriots defensive lineman Carl Davis. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Terms: Not yet announced

Departure: S Terrence Brooks (Texans)

Patriots S Terrence Brooks. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Terms: Texans sign Brooks to 1-year, $2 million deal

Departure: OL Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Terms: Chiefs sign Thuney to 5-year, $80 million deal ($32.5M guaranteed)

