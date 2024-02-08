Every player Nebraska added on national signing day

National signing day has come and gone, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have made six additions to their class of 2024. Defensive end Keona Wilhite leads the group of prospects.

The former Washington commit announced his new destination on Wednesday afternoon. Reports initially had the pass rusher heading to UCLA, but that changed after head coach Chip Kelly flirted with NFL coaching jobs.

During his signing day recap press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed his love for walk-on players.

“I love non-scholarship players because you know they’re playing for the love of the game or the love of the University of Nebraska. We were very intentional with the way we approached the walk-on class… I think there are three or four guys that will start for us someday in this walk-on class. That’s a bold statement, but I really believe it.”

After signing day, Nebraska now holds 31 commits and is ranked 16th in the nation, according to Rivals. Find a list of every newly signed player below.

Keona Wilhite - Defensive End (Tucson, Arizona)

Rowdy Bauer - Athlete (Norfolk, Nebraska)

Ryker Evans - Running Back (Elwood, Nebraska)

Danny King - (Tight End) Bloomington, Minnesota

Kahmir Prescott - Saftey (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Jordan Ochoa - Defensive End (Castle Rock, Colorado)

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire