Every player Nebraska added on national signing day
National signing day has come and gone, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have made six additions to their class of 2024. Defensive end Keona Wilhite leads the group of prospects.
The former Washington commit announced his new destination on Wednesday afternoon. Reports initially had the pass rusher heading to UCLA, but that changed after head coach Chip Kelly flirted with NFL coaching jobs.
During his signing day recap press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed his love for walk-on players.
“I love non-scholarship players because you know they’re playing for the love of the game or the love of the University of Nebraska. We were very intentional with the way we approached the walk-on class… I think there are three or four guys that will start for us someday in this walk-on class. That’s a bold statement, but I really believe it.”
After signing day, Nebraska now holds 31 commits and is ranked 16th in the nation, according to Rivals. Find a list of every newly signed player below.
Keona Wilhite - Defensive End (Tucson, Arizona)
.@Keona_wilhite34 dominating the line of scrimmage 😤#GBR x #24Ours pic.twitter.com/V8do3GwyqB
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Rowdy Bauer - Athlete (Norfolk, Nebraska)
Another Homegrown Husker,
@bauer_rowdy is N!
#GBR x #24Ours pic.twitter.com/IZnC1ul1u7
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Ryker Evans - Running Back (Elwood, Nebraska)
.@RykerEvans5 finds the end zone 💯#GBR x #24Ours pic.twitter.com/RJeoqhJ175
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Danny King - (Tight End) Bloomington, Minnesota
Touchdown @Danny_King17 🙌#GBR x #24Ours pic.twitter.com/5vh7XjTuiQ
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Kahmir Prescott - Saftey (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Intercepted by @KahmirPrescott ‼️#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/kqvWSY3ptO
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Jordan Ochoa - Defensive End (Castle Rock, Colorado)
.@Passrush4L 😤😤😤#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/dR1qTcQ2XJ
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 7, 2024
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.