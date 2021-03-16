Every player the Jets have signed so far in free agency

With the legal tampering period underway, the Jets have already made a few significant splashes in free agency.

Pass-rusher Carl Lawson and wide receiver Corey Davis were the bigs ones, but those weren’t the only moves New York made. And of course, there’s still more to come.

Here, you can keep track of all of New York’s free agent signings, big and small. You can also see who left the Jets and agreed to sign elsewhere. For more on each player, simply click the link below each name.

DE Carl Lawson

WR Corey Davis

LB Jarrad Davis

RB Josh Adams

WR Vyncint Smith

Departure: OL Pat Elflein

Departure: DE Henry Anderson

