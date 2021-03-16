Every player the Jets have signed so far in free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Phillips
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the legal tampering period underway, the Jets have already made a few significant splashes in free agency.

Pass-rusher Carl Lawson and wide receiver Corey Davis were the bigs ones, but those weren’t the only moves New York made. And of course, there’s still more to come.

Here, you can keep track of all of New York’s free agent signings, big and small. You can also see who left the Jets and agreed to sign elsewhere. For more on each player, simply click the link below each name.

DE Carl Lawson

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-new-york-jets-sign-carl-lawson-bengals/

WR Corey Davis

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-new-york-jets-to-sign-corey-davis-titans/

LB Jarrad Davis

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-jarrad-davis-new-york-jets-detroit-lions/

RB Josh Adams

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-jets-re-sign-josh-adams/

WR Vyncint Smith

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/13/new-york-jets-re-sign-wide-receiver-vyncint-smith-2021-nfl-free-agency/

Departure: OL Pat Elflein

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-pat-elflein-carolina-panthers-new-york-jets/

Departure: DE Henry Anderson

https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-henry-anderson-to-sign-with-patriots-jets/

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Manhertz to sign with Jaguars

    The Jaguars will add a tight end to their offense in free agency. Chris Manhertz will sign with Jacksonville on a two-year deal worth $7.25 million with $4.25 million guaranteed, Manhertz’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Known primarily as a blocking tight end, Manhertz has been with the Panthers since the club claimed [more]

  • Phoenix takeaways: New Cup teams trying to find footing

    Where do new Cup teams stand five races in? Plus: JTG Daugherty Racing's progress and Coy Gibbs' lessons that molded his son, Ty Gibbs.

  • Bud Dupree will make bank with the Titans

    Dupree's Titans contract puts him up there with elite pass rushers.

  • Report: Buccaneers one of the teams interested in James White

    The Patriots have been the story of the free agency negotiating period, with the club making several splash moves. But one of New England’s own free agents could be on the move to play with a familiar face. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James White has several teams after him — including the Buccaneers. White [more]

  • Bengals to sign Chidobe Awuzie to three-year deal

    Cincinnati has made a move to improve its defense by adding a cornerback. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Chidobe Awuzie. The Cowboys selected Awuzie in the second round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four seasons with the club, [more]

  • Patriots making major push to sign Ravens free-agent pass rusher Matthew Judon

    The Baltimore Ravens could lose outside linebacker Matthew Judon in free agency as the New England Patriots are showing real interest.

  • Grading Jets free agency and 2021 offseason moves

    A look at what the Jets have done, and how they’ve done, as they restock their roster through free agency:

  • Every player the Patriots have signed so far in free agency

    List of players the New England Patriots have signed in free agency, including Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots have interest in Leonard Fournette, Chris Carson

    The Patriots are turning their attention to the running back position, where Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson reportedly are drawing their interest.

  • Keatley: My top free agent target for the Browns

    Browns Wire's Josh Keatley chooses Bud Dupree as his top Browns free agent target

  • Breer: Seahawks making 'strong bid' for RB Leonard Fournette

    The Seahawks are in the market for a running back, and they may be eyeing a recent Super Bowl champion.

  • Are Seahawks interested in Sam Darnold as Russell Wilson replacement?

    re Seahawks interested in Sam Darnold as a Russell Wilson replacement? What if the former USC standout is reunited with former USC coach?

  • Tuesday's NFL free agency roundup: Patriots strike again, sign TE Hunter Henry

    Former Chargers TE Hunter Henry joins reloading Patriots a day after Jonnu Smith also agreed to come to Foxborough.

  • Jets NFL Free Agency Preview: Edge rusher could be the biggest splash

    The Jets have a desperate need for offensive weapons and plenty of salary cap space to spend – a perfect match in a free-agent market loaded with wide receivers.

  • Jaguars poised to spend big, rebuild quickly in free agency

    Free agency feels a lot like recruiting to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Given Meyer’s penchant for landing five-star prospects at Florida and Ohio State, Jacksonville could be a popular landing spot for some of the NFL’s top free agents next week. It certainly should help that the Jaguars have more salary cap space (nearly $73 million) than any other team.

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

    The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

  • Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Washington Football Team on one-year, $10 million deal

    FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.

  • Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleashes Premier League goal of the season, then gets red-carded (video)

    If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.