Every player the Jets have signed so far in free agency
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the legal tampering period underway, the Jets have already made a few significant splashes in free agency.
Pass-rusher Carl Lawson and wide receiver Corey Davis were the bigs ones, but those weren’t the only moves New York made. And of course, there’s still more to come.
Here, you can keep track of all of New York’s free agent signings, big and small. You can also see who left the Jets and agreed to sign elsewhere. For more on each player, simply click the link below each name.
DE Carl Lawson
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-new-york-jets-sign-carl-lawson-bengals/
WR Corey Davis
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-new-york-jets-to-sign-corey-davis-titans/
LB Jarrad Davis
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-jarrad-davis-new-york-jets-detroit-lions/
RB Josh Adams
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-jets-re-sign-josh-adams/
WR Vyncint Smith
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/13/new-york-jets-re-sign-wide-receiver-vyncint-smith-2021-nfl-free-agency/
Departure: OL Pat Elflein
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-pat-elflein-carolina-panthers-new-york-jets/
Departure: DE Henry Anderson
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/15/2021-nfl-free-agency-henry-anderson-to-sign-with-patriots-jets/
1
1