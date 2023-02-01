Every player the Ducks added via recruiting and transfer portal in 2023 offseason

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks’ coaching staff are not quite finished building out their roster for the 2023 season, but with the largest transfer portal window now behind us, and the final signing day of the 2023 recruiting cycle coming to a close on Wednesday, we’ve got a pretty good feeling of which players will be taking the field for the Ducks next season.

With that being said, it’s safe to say that it’s been a busy offseason for Lanning. While 17 players have left Eugene via the transfer portal, the Ducks have added 10 players, all of whom project to compete for a starting spot at Oregon right away this season. Meanwhile, Lanning also signed a class of 28 high school recruits during the early signing period, with a couple more prospects potentially joining the mix on Wednesday.

So are you curious to see the full list of players — both transfers and recruits — that the Ducks added to the roster this offseason? We’ve got you covered.

4-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9789)

Player Outlook: Matayo Uiagalelei is among the top-ranked players to sign with Oregon this year, and there’s a good chance that he could find a role on the defense as an edge rusher in his true freshman season. While there are more established players ahead of him on the depth chart, it may be hard to keep someone with Uiagalelei’s talent off of the field.

5-star WR Jurrion Dickey

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9890)

Player Outlook: The Ducks have a lot of WR talent on the roster, but that doesn’t mean someone like Jurrion Dickey can’t come in as a true freshman and find a role in the offense. While players like Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson have already established roles, it’s unclear who will step up behind them. A guy like Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden is expected to be a starter, and the Ducks also have freshmen Kyler Kasper, and Justius Lowe with projected high ceilings, among other players.

South Carolina EDGE Jordan Burch (Transfer)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 5-star (0.9954)

Player Outlook: The Ducks have some talented defensive linemen coming back for the 2023 season, headlined by Popo Aumavae, but after losing DJ Johnson, and potentially losing Brandon Dorlus, we don’t yet know what that group will completely look like. Guys like Jordon Riley, Casey Rogers, and Taki Taimani are all yet to announce their decisions, but with the addition of Jordan Burch, the Ducks got a lot better in the trenches.

It’s hard to see a world where Burch is not immediately vying for a starting spot on the defensive line, regardless of who is on the depth chart.

Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson (Transfer)

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9071)

Player Outlook: Tysheem Johnson comes to Eugene at a position of need for the Ducks, playing a nickel safety spot that will likely see him get on the field early on in his Oregon tenure. Johnson was an impressive player at Ole Miss, and with the right defensive coaching, he could have a huge impact for the Ducks.

4-star TE Kenyon Sadiq

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9468)

Player Outlook: This is one true freshman that could see a lot of time on the field immediately. Sadiq is projected to be a tight end at Oregon and could eventually wind up at that spot. But the depth chart at that position is crowded.

But coaches usually find a place on the field for pure athletes, whether it’s on special teams, at linebacker, at receiver or a combination of several spots on the field.

4-star QB Austin Novosad

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9436)

Player Outlook: It seems incredibly unlikely that Austin Novosad will see the field in 2023 with both Bo Nix and Ty Thompson ahead of him on the depth chart, but he sets up well to compete for the QB1 spot in 2024 and beyond, with his relationship with OC Will Stein acting as a nice boost.

Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius (Transfer)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9200)

Player Outlook: The Ducks are going through an OL rebuild after losing four starts from the 2022 season, but Ajani Cornelius comes to Eugene as a high-upside transfer who will likely take over at the right tackle position from day one.

Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs (Transfer)

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9000)

Player Outlook: Jestin Jacobs feels like one of the more over-looked transfers that Oregon got this offseason since he came so early in the cycle. Jacobs is a former Big Ten linebacker, though, and should be able to provide a nice boost of physicality to the Ducks’ defense, potentially vying for a starting spot right away.

4-star RB Dante Dowdell

Photo Courtesy of Lawrence Hopkins

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9426)

Player Outlook: Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Dowdell could bulk up some and be a power back like CJ Verdell was for the Ducks. With Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James all expected to be on the 2023 roster, it’s difficult to see Dowdell finding a lot of playing time in his freshman season. But injuries do happen, so it will be nice to know a player of Dowdell’s ability will be in the program should the Ducks need him.

Expect him to play a major role in 2024 and beyond.

4-star DL Johnny Bowens

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9210)

Player Outlook: Bowens is another member of the Class of 2023 who could make an impact as soon as next season as a true freshman. He’s a similar player as DJ Johnson in size and ability.

It all really depends on how the numbers shake out. Bowens could add depth to the defensive end spot or be a Mase Funa-type linebacker or even be a hybrid player such as Johnson and play all over the field.

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden (Transfer)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9100)

Player Outlook: This is one of the biggest signings for Oregon to make, giving them an experienced veteran WR on the roster who can make an instant impact. With the loss of both Chase Cota and Dont’e Thornton, the Ducks are in need of an X receiver who can play opposite Troy Franklin, and while they have a number of young options on the roster — Jurrion Dickey, Ashton Cozart, Kyler Kasper, etc. — it’s invaluable to bring a player with SEC experience to the Pac-12 and plug him into the lineup. I expect Holden to be a starter for the Ducks going forward.

Alabama CB Khyree Jackson (Transfer)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8900)

Player Outlook: With the loss of Christian Gonzalez this offseason, the Ducks have a major need for veteran leadership in the secondary, and they likely got it with the addition of Khyree Jackson. He brings SEC experience to Eugene and looks to slot in as a starting cornerback opposite Trikweze Bridges next season if the current depth chart were to hold.

4-star CB Cole Martin

Photo Courtesy of Cole Martin

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9146)

Player Outlook: Martin is listed as a cornerback, but he also brings a really impressive kick-returning ability to the roster, where he might be able to see some playing time as a true freshman with the defensive backfield crowded at the moment.

4-star RB Jayden Limar

Photo Courtesy of Jayden Limar

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9050)

Player Outlook: It seems unlikely that Jayden Limar will get much playing time as a true freshman, with a long list of running backs ahead of him on the depth chart that includes Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, Jordan James, and Dante Dowdell. However, he will be a great contrast to Dowdell down the road in Oregon’s backfield.

Fresno State safety Evan Williams (Transfer)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8299)

Player Outlook: Evan Williams is a great addition to the secondary, offering a lot of experience and someone who could instantly take over as a starting safety. He filled the stat sheet in four years with the Bulldogs and brings a playmaker’s mentality to Oregon’s defense. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that he will be in line to start for the Ducks early on this fall.

Texas OL Junior Angilau (Transfer)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.900)

Player Outlook: Junior Angilau is another player who will come to Oregon as a transfer and compete for a spot on the starting line. Whether it’s at guard or center, you can feel confident that Angilau will be in the mix with a lot of playing time in 2023.

4-star WR Ashton Cozart

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9170)

Player Outlook: Oregon showed in 2022 that if you can catch the ball, you’ll find some playing time, no matter what class you happen to be in.

But the receiver room will be fairly crowded in 2023 even without Dont’e Thornton (transfer) or Chase Cota (graduates). There are several young receivers chomping at the bit for playing time. Cozart will have to work his way up the depth chart, but again if he can be consistent in running tight routes and catching passes, he has the ability to make an impact early in his career.

4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8989)

Player Outlook: While Oregon had one of the top offensive lines in the nation in 2022, they are losing four of their five starters after the season and looking to rebound next season. They’ve done well to do that through the transfer portal thus far, and they have a number of young bodies on the roster that project to vie for a starting spot. It’s hard to see Laloulu making his way onto the field just yet, but he’s a great depth piece heading into 2023.

4-star CB Daylen Austin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9463)

Player Outlook: There aren’t many true freshmen on this list who seem to have a good shot at coming in and playing a lot in their first year with the Ducks, but Daylen Austin is someone who I think could change that. As one of the top corners in the 2023 class, Austin could earn his spot on the field in Oregon’s CB rotation and carve out a role as a freshman.

4-star S Tyler Turner

Photo Courtesy of Ashton Cozart

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8967)

Player Outlook: While Oregon has a need for some help in the secondary this year, it may be too early to say that a guy like Tyler Turner is able to crack the starting lineup as a true freshman and see a bunch of playing time in 2023. Rather, I expect Turner to come in and be a special teams player at the very least in his first season.

Troy WR Keyonteze Johnson

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8800)

Player Outlook: Keyonteze Johnson could have a significant role in 2023, and that’s going to be interesting to watch him develop in spring ball. As the adopted brother of QB Bo Nix, Johnson obviously has a good connection there, and he was one of the highest-rated WRs in the FBS last season.

Arizona State LB Connor Soelle

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8593)

Player Outlook: While it’s yet to be seen how impactful Connor Soelle will be on the defense for Oregon, he was an established special teams player at Arizona State and can absolutely offer a huge improvement for the Ducks in that arena.

4-star OL Gernorris Wilson

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8952)

Player Outlook: Wilson is just one piece of a huge puzzle that is called the offensive line as Dan Lanning attempts to rebuild up front. The Ducks enjoyed having an experienced line in 2022, but now looking forward, Oregon has a bunch of young, talented linemen in the stable that just need meaningful reps. Wilson has a chance to be a big part of that puzzle.

3-star DL My'Keil Gardner

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8869)

Player Outlook: The Ducks have a lot of big bodies on the defensive line, and they just added another with Gardner. It may be hard for him to see a lot of the field as a true freshman with all of the depth ahead of him, but Gardner has a high ceiling and should be a nice piece for the Ducks going forward.

3-star EDGE Teitum Tuioti

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8853)

Player Outlook: The Ducks certainly have a need at the EDGE position after losing D.J. Johnson this offseason, and they did a good job of filling that by adding Jordan Burch through the transfer portal. While Tuioti offers some nice size and talent at the position, it’s hard to say whether or not he will be able to crack the lineup in 2023. The fact that he got with the team early on and got involved in bowl game preparation is a major bonus, though, and will undoubtedly give him a leg up when his freshman year rolls around.

3-star DL Tevita Pome'e

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8753)

Player Outlook: Pome’e is a big body on the defensive line with a lot of potential, but it may take a couple of years before he can be a solid contributor on the field, working his way up through the depth chart. Despite that, his size and skill-set make him a great player for Dan Lanning and Tony Tuioit to work with over the coming year.

3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8570)

Player Outlook: At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Jaeden Moore should be one of those quick edge rushers that will eventually be difficult to account for. With so much depth ahead of him, it may be a couple of years before we see Moore on the field.

4-star DL Ashton Porter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9146)

Player Outlook: Ashton Porter saw his stock rise a lot over the past few months, and his impressive play in the All-American Game certainly had Oregon fans excited. It’s tough to see him getting a lot of playing time as a freshman, but he will definitely have a role down the road.

4-star DL A'mauri Washington

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9133)

Player Outlook: Washington is one of the few true freshmen who could see some significant playing time in 2023. He would battle with the likes of Sir Mells, Taki Taimani, and Ben Roberts for playing time as soon as next season for the Ducks.

4-star DL Terrance Green

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9124)

Player Outlook: Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It’ll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon’s weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type.

The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.

4-star EDGE Blake Purchase

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.9064)

Player Outlook: At 6-3 and 240 pounds, he could either fill a linebacker spot, an edge rusher or a hybrid of the two as DJ Johnson did in 2022. Oregon will have a need at linebacker in 2024 and with a year in the program, Purchase could have a chance to start as a sophomore.

4-star OT George Silva

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8953)

Player Outlook: With the offensive line in a rebuild after losing four starters from the 2022 season, there is a chance that Silva can come to Eugene and make waves early on, cracking the starting lineup. With his size and skill, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Silva on the field a lot, whether that’s as a starter or a role player, in 2023.

4-star S Kodi Decambra

Photo Courtesy of Kodi DeCambra

247Sports Composite Rating: 4-star (0.8944)

Player Outlook: We know that Oregon has a big need in the secondary this offseason, and it looks like DeCambra could be able to come in and provide some nice depth at the safety position. We are yet to see who is going to step up and be a starter at safety, but I’m not sure that DeCambra can make the leap ahead of guys like Khamari Terrell, Trejon Williams, JJ Greenfield, or Darren Barkins at this point. Expect a lot of special teams work for the incoming freshman in 2023 at the very least.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8756)

Player Outlook: There are a lot of places where Solomon Davis can slot into the roster, whether it’s at the CB or S spot on defense. However, it will likely be a couple of years of special teams’ work before we see him very much.

3-star LB Jerry Mixon

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8753)

Player Outlook: Mixon is viewed as more of an upside prospect rather than a guy who will contribute right away. However, his excellent athleticism and ability to make plays in space while playing up on the ball gives him versatility – and depending how he fills out his frame in his first year or two of college athletics will determine where he ultimately lines up on the field for the Ducks.

3-star IOL Lipe Moala

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8719)

Player Outlook: Moala adds to the offensive line depth that Dan Lanning is attempting to build as the outgoing class leaves. He definitely has the size at 6-6 and 330 pounds, but Moala will need work on technique in order to climb up the depth chart. But being from Mater Dei, the school that churns out D-I talent yearly, it won’t be a shock to see Moala in the lineup sooner rather than later.

3-star IOL Bryce Boulton

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8644)

Player Outlook: Oregon is adding as much depth to the offensive line as possible and Boulton is certainly a part of that. He could turn into a long snapper or he might actually change sides of the ball. Boulton could slim down a little and be an effective pass rusher. It’s these kinds of athletes that excite coaches where they can mold them into several different kinds of players

3-star CB Collin Gill

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Composite Rating: 3-star (0.8550)

Player Outlook: At 6 feet and 200 pounds, Gill isn’t afraid to get in there and tackle a bigger player. He’s a physical corner, which could help him move up the depth chart. Gill will likely see the majority of his time on special teams to start out with. He may want to try his hand at returning kickoffs. The Ducks don’t have an obvious answer for that spot.

