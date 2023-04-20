Every player drafted No. 16 overall in the NFL draft since 2000

Since the year 2000, the Washington Commanders picked at No. 16 overall on three occasions: 2011, 2022 and the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

Looking back at the last 23 years, there have been some excellent players to go at No. 16, including a Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2003 [Troy Polamalu]. If you go back 38 years, arguably the greatest offensive player in history — Jerry Rice – went No. 16 to the San Francisco 49ers in 1985.

In 2011, Washington picked one of the greatest players in franchise history, Ryan Kerrigan. Last year, the Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in a trade-down. Dotson looked like a future star in 2022.

There’s also another player on this list who was drafted by another team and ended up being one of the best offensive players in Washington’s franchise history. Do you remember who that player is? You’ll find out soon.

Here is a look at every player selected No. 16 overall in the NFL draft since 2000.

2022: Washington selects Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2021: Cardinals select Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) reacts against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Falcons select Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Panthers select Florida State DE Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Bills select Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) against the Washington Football Team (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

2017: Ravens select Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2016: Lions select Ohio State OT Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) lines up across from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97). Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Texans select Wake Forest CB Kevin Johnson

Houston Texans strong safety Kevin Johnson (30) in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Cowboys select Notre Dame G Zack Martin

Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2013: Bills select Florida State QB E.J. Manuel

Buffalo Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel (3) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2012: Jets select North Carolina DE Quinton Coples

New York Jets outside linebacker Quinton Coples (98) against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

2011: Washington selects Purdue DE Ryan Kerrigan

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Titans select Georgia Tech DE/OLB Derrick Morgan

Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) warms up before the game at NRG Stadium

2009: Chargers select Northern Illinois DE/OLB Larry English

San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Larry English (51). Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

2008: Cardinals select Tennessee State CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Arizona Cardinals cornerback (29) Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2007: Packers select Tennessee DT Justin Harrell

Justin Harrell #91 of the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2006: Dolphins select Tennessee CB Jason Allen

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Allen (32). Mandatory Credit: Photo By Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

2005: Texans select Florida State DT Travis Johnson

Houston Texans defensive tackle Travis Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

2004: Eagles select Arkansas OT/G Shawn Andrews

Philadelphia Eagles guard (73) Shawn Andrews blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle (92) Rob Meier. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Howard Smith

2003: Steelers select USC safety Troy Polamalu

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu (43). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2002: Browns select Boston College RB William Green

Cleveland Browns #31 William Green. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

2001: Jets select Miami WR Santana Moss

New York Jets wide receiver #81 Santana Moss Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Melvin-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Craig Melvin

2000: 49ers select Michigan State LB Julian Peterson

Linebacker (98) Julian Peterson of the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Mark J. Rebilas

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire