Every player drafted with 9th overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

There have been eight Pro Bowlers selected with the 9th pick and four of them have also been voted All-Pros. There’s a couple of future Hall of Famers among the group at linebacker and offensive tackle.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 9th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: OT Charles Cross, Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2021: DB Patrick Surtain, Broncos

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2020: DB CJ Henderson, Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2019: DT Ed Oliver, Bills

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

2018: OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2017: WR John Ross, Bengals

USA Today Sports

2016: EDGE Leonard Floyd, Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2015: OG Ereck Flowers, Giants

Al Bello/Getty Images

2014: LB Anthony Barr, Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

2013: DB Dee Milliner, Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2012: LB Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2011: OT Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2010: RB C.J. Spiller, Bills

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

2009: DT B.J. Raji, Packers

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

2008: LB Keith Rivers, Bengals

The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger

2007: WR Ted Ginn, Dolphins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2006: LB Ernie Sims, Lions

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

2005: DB Carlos Rogers, Redskins

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

2004: WR Reggie Williams, Jaguars

Copyright © James Lang

2003: DE Kevin Williams, Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire