Every player drafted with 9th overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
There have been eight Pro Bowlers selected with the 9th pick and four of them have also been voted All-Pros. There’s a couple of future Hall of Famers among the group at linebacker and offensive tackle.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 9th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: OT Charles Cross, Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
2021: DB Patrick Surtain, Broncos
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
2020: DB CJ Henderson, Jaguars
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
2019: DT Ed Oliver, Bills
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
2018: OT Mike McGlinchey, 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2017: WR John Ross, Bengals
USA Today Sports
2016: EDGE Leonard Floyd, Bears
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
2015: OG Ereck Flowers, Giants
Al Bello/Getty Images
2014: LB Anthony Barr, Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
2013: DB Dee Milliner, Jets
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2012: LB Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2011: OT Tyron Smith, Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
2010: RB C.J. Spiller, Bills
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
2009: DT B.J. Raji, Packers
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
2008: LB Keith Rivers, Bengals
The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger
2007: WR Ted Ginn, Dolphins
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2006: LB Ernie Sims, Lions
Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
2005: DB Carlos Rogers, Redskins
Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
2004: WR Reggie Williams, Jaguars
Copyright © James Lang
2003: DE Kevin Williams, Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
