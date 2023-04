Every player drafted 93rd overall in the last 20 years

The Carolina Panthers acquired this year’s 93rd overall pick—amongst three others—in their trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey. So, what does history tell us about this particular spot in the order?

Let’s look back at the last 20 players selected at No. 93.

2022: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU (San Francisco 49ers)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (Buffalo Bills)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State (Tennessee Titans)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2019: Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame (Baltimore Ravens)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com

2017: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn (Green Bay Packers)

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

2016: Cody Kessler, QB, USC (Cleveland Browns)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Henry Anderson, DE, Stanford (Indianapolis Colts)

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

2014: Brandon Linder, G, Miami (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Will Davis, CB, Utah State (Miami Dolphins)

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

2012: Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

2011: Chris Conte, S, California (Chicago Bears)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Tony Moeaki, TE, Iowa (Kansas City Chiefs)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Corey Irvin, DT, Georgia (Carolina Panthers)

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

2008: Philip Wheeler, LB, Georgia Tech (Indianapolis Colts)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2007: Garrett Wolfe, RB, NIU (Chicago Bears)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2006: Dominique Byrd, TE, USC (St. Louis Rams)

Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

2005: Trai Essex, G, Northwestern (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

2004: Keyaron Fox, LB, Georgia Tech (Kansas City Chiefs)

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

2003: Chris Brown, RB, Colorado (Tennessee Titans)

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

