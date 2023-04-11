Every player drafted 77th overall in the last 20 years

The Los Angeles Rams may not have a first-round pick this year, but they do have three selections in the top 100 – the third of which comes at No. 77 overall in the third round. They should be able to find a future starter at that spot, given the depth of this draft class at positions like cornerback and edge rusher, but history hasn’t been kind to those who have been selected 77th overall in the past.

In the last 20 years, only two players selected at No. 77 have gone on to make the Pro Bowl: linebacker Demario Davis and nose tackle Jurrell Casey. Other than that, it’s a list of players who have become mostly forgettable in the NFL.

Here’s a look at every player selected at No. 77 since 2003.

2022: OL Bernhard Raimann, Colts

2021: WR Josh Palmer, Chargers

2020: CB Michael Ojemudia, Broncos

2019: OLB Chase Winovich, Patriots

2018: DE Sam Hubbard, Bengals

2017: DE Daeshon Hall, Panthers

2016: CB Daryl Worley, Panthers

2015: RB Duke Johnson, Browns

2014: LB Chris Borland, 49ers

2013: OT Dallas Thomas, Dolphins

2012: LB Demario Davis, Jets

2011: DT Jurrell Casey, Titans

2010: WR Damian Williams, Titans

2009: G Antoine Caldwell, Texans

2008: DT Pat Sims, Bengals

2007: TE Matt Spaeth, Steelers

2006: LB Jon Alston, Rams

2005: RB Ryan Moats, Eagles

2004: WR Derrick Hamilton, 49ers

2003: RB Musa Smith, Ravens

