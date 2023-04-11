Every player drafted 77th overall in the last 20 years
The Los Angeles Rams may not have a first-round pick this year, but they do have three selections in the top 100 – the third of which comes at No. 77 overall in the third round. They should be able to find a future starter at that spot, given the depth of this draft class at positions like cornerback and edge rusher, but history hasn’t been kind to those who have been selected 77th overall in the past.
In the last 20 years, only two players selected at No. 77 have gone on to make the Pro Bowl: linebacker Demario Davis and nose tackle Jurrell Casey. Other than that, it’s a list of players who have become mostly forgettable in the NFL.
Here’s a look at every player selected at No. 77 since 2003.
2022: OL Bernhard Raimann, Colts
2021: WR Josh Palmer, Chargers
2020: CB Michael Ojemudia, Broncos
2019: OLB Chase Winovich, Patriots
2018: DE Sam Hubbard, Bengals
2017: DE Daeshon Hall, Panthers
2016: CB Daryl Worley, Panthers
2015: RB Duke Johnson, Browns
2014: LB Chris Borland, 49ers
2013: OT Dallas Thomas, Dolphins
2012: LB Demario Davis, Jets
2011: DT Jurrell Casey, Titans
2010: WR Damian Williams, Titans
2009: G Antoine Caldwell, Texans
2008: DT Pat Sims, Bengals
2007: TE Matt Spaeth, Steelers
2006: LB Jon Alston, Rams
2005: RB Ryan Moats, Eagles
2004: WR Derrick Hamilton, 49ers
2003: RB Musa Smith, Ravens
