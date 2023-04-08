Every player drafted 69th overall in the last 20 years
After the Los Angeles Rams pick at No. 36 overall in the second round, their next selection will be at No. 69 in the third round. Stars have been drafted 36th overall in the past, including Budda Baker and Deebo Samuel, and the 69th pick has yielded some big-name players, too – including a future Hall of Fame tight end.
There have been five Pro Bowlers selected with the 69th pick and four of them have also been voted All-Pros. That group includes the Rams’ own Cooper Kupp, a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and the Offensive Player of the Year.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 69th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003
2022: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Titans
2021: OLB Joseph Ossai, Bengals
2020: G Damien Lewis, Seahawks
2019: TE Josh Oliver, Jaguars
2018: DT B.J. Hill, Giants
2017: WR Cooper Kupp, Rams
2016: DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars
2015: WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
2014: RB Charles Sims, Bengals
2013: S Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals
2012: WR T.J. Graham, Bills
2011: TE Rob Housler, Cardinals
2010: OT Jared Veldheer, Raiders
2009: LB Jason Williams, Cowboys
2008: FB Jacob Hester, Chargers
2007: LB Buster Davis, Cardinals
2006: OT Paul McQuistan, Raiders
2005: QB Andrew Walter, Raiders
2004: LB Gilbert Gardner, Colts
2003: TE Jason Witten, Cowboys
