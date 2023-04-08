After the Los Angeles Rams pick at No. 36 overall in the second round, their next selection will be at No. 69 in the third round. Stars have been drafted 36th overall in the past, including Budda Baker and Deebo Samuel, and the 69th pick has yielded some big-name players, too – including a future Hall of Fame tight end.

There have been five Pro Bowlers selected with the 69th pick and four of them have also been voted All-Pros. That group includes the Rams’ own Cooper Kupp, a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and the Offensive Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 69th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003

2022: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Titans

2021: OLB Joseph Ossai, Bengals

2020: G Damien Lewis, Seahawks

2019: TE Josh Oliver, Jaguars

2018: DT B.J. Hill, Giants

2017: WR Cooper Kupp, Rams

2016: DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars

2015: WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

2014: RB Charles Sims, Bengals

2013: S Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals

2012: WR T.J. Graham, Bills

2011: TE Rob Housler, Cardinals

2010: OT Jared Veldheer, Raiders

2009: LB Jason Williams, Cowboys

2008: FB Jacob Hester, Chargers

2007: LB Buster Davis, Cardinals

2006: OT Paul McQuistan, Raiders

2005: QB Andrew Walter, Raiders

2004: LB Gilbert Gardner, Colts

2003: TE Jason Witten, Cowboys

