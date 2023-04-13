Every player drafted with 61st overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
The Bears also have two picks in the second round, including the 61st selection. There have been six Pro Bowlers selected with the 61st pick, but there have been no First-Team All-Pros among the group (although Eddie Lacy was voted Second-Team All-Pro).
Here’s a look at every player drafted 61st overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: LB Drake Jackson, 49ers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2021: DE Carlos Basham, Bills
USA Today Sports
2020: DB Kristian Fulton, Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2019: DB Taylor Rapp, Rams
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
2018: WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
2017: DB Josh Jones, Packers
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DB Vonn Bell, Saints
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
2015: OG Ali Marpet, Buccaneers
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2014: WR Allen Robinson, Jaguars
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
2013: RB Eddie Lacy, Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2012: RB LaMichael James, 49ers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2011: LB Jonas Mouton, Chargers
Jody Gomez-USA TODAY Sports
2010: OG Vladimir Ducasse, Jets
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
2009: DB Sean Smith, Dolphins
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
2008: TE Martellus Bennett, Cowboys
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2007: DB Gerald Alexander, Lions
Harry How/Getty Images
2006: TE Tony Scheffler, Broncos
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
2005: WR Vincent Jackson, Chargers
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2004: RB Kris Wilson, Chiefs
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
2003: TE L.J. Smith, Eagles
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
