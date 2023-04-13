Every player drafted with 61st overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

The Bears also have two picks in the second round, including the 61st selection. There have been six Pro Bowlers selected with the 61st pick, but there have been no First-Team All-Pros among the group (although Eddie Lacy was voted Second-Team All-Pro).

Here’s a look at every player drafted 61st overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: LB Drake Jackson, 49ers

2021: DE Carlos Basham, Bills

2020: DB Kristian Fulton, Titans

2019: DB Taylor Rapp, Rams

2018: WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars

2017: DB Josh Jones, Packers

2016: DB Vonn Bell, Saints

2015: OG Ali Marpet, Buccaneers

2014: WR Allen Robinson, Jaguars

2013: RB Eddie Lacy, Packers

2012: RB LaMichael James, 49ers

2011: LB Jonas Mouton, Chargers

2010: OG Vladimir Ducasse, Jets

2009: DB Sean Smith, Dolphins

2008: TE Martellus Bennett, Cowboys

2007: DB Gerald Alexander, Lions

2006: TE Tony Scheffler, Broncos

2005: WR Vincent Jackson, Chargers

2004: RB Kris Wilson, Chiefs

2003: TE L.J. Smith, Eagles

