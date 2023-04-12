Every player drafted with 53rd overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

The Bears also have two picks in the second round, including the 53rd selection. There have been four Pro Bowlers selected with the 53rd pick and two of them have also been voted First-Team All-Pros.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 53rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: WR Alec Pierce, Colts

2021: OT Dillon Radunz, Titans

2020: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

2019: RB Miles Sanders, Eagles

2018: DB M.J. Stewart, Buccaneers

2017: DB Jalen Tabor, Lions

2016: DB Su'a Cravens, Redskins

2015: OT Jake Fisher, Bengals

2014: WR Davante Adams, Packers

2013: DE Margus Hunt, Bengals

2012: DT Devon Still, Bengals

2011: DT Stephen Paea, Bears

2010: LB Jermaine Cunningham, Patriots

2009: RB LeSean McCoy, Eagles

2008: WR Limas Sweed, Steelers

2007: DB Eric Wright, Browns

2006: TE Anthony Fasano, Cowboys

2005: DE Dan Cody, Ravens

2004: DB Michael Boulware, Seahawks

2003: LB Victor Hobson, Jets

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire