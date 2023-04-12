Every player drafted with 53rd overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
The Bears also have two picks in the second round, including the 53rd selection. There have been four Pro Bowlers selected with the 53rd pick and two of them have also been voted First-Team All-Pros.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 53rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: WR Alec Pierce, Colts
2021: OT Dillon Radunz, Titans
2020: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
2019: RB Miles Sanders, Eagles
2018: DB M.J. Stewart, Buccaneers
2017: DB Jalen Tabor, Lions
2016: DB Su'a Cravens, Redskins
2015: OT Jake Fisher, Bengals
2014: WR Davante Adams, Packers
2013: DE Margus Hunt, Bengals
2012: DT Devon Still, Bengals
2011: DT Stephen Paea, Bears
2010: LB Jermaine Cunningham, Patriots
2009: RB LeSean McCoy, Eagles
2008: WR Limas Sweed, Steelers
2007: DB Eric Wright, Browns
2006: TE Anthony Fasano, Cowboys
2005: DE Dan Cody, Ravens
2004: DB Michael Boulware, Seahawks
2003: LB Victor Hobson, Jets
