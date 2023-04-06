Every player drafted 36th overall in the last 20 years

The Los Angeles Rams are slated to go on the clock at No. 36 overall in the draft this year, which would be their highest selection since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017. There’s obviously a chance the Rams will trade up or down from that slot, but after seeing the list of players drafted 36th overall in the last 20 years, they may not want to.

The 36th pick has been used to select some incredibly talented players throughout history, particularly since 2003. And unfortunately for the Rams, their division rivals have been the ones landing future stars at that spot – players such as Deebo Samuel, Budda Baker and Colin Kaepernick.

In total, four players have been drafted 36th overall and gone on to earn first-team All-Pro honors in the last 20 years, while seven of them have been named Pro Bowlers. All but six of them were full-time starters for at least two seasons in the NFL, too.

It’s been a particularly strong draft slot for defensive backs, a list that includes Jevon Holland, Baker, Xavier McKinney, Darius Slay and Eugene Wilson.

Here’s a look at the last 20 players to be drafted at No. 36 overall.

2022: RB Breece Hall, Jets

2021: S Jevon Holland, Dolphins

2020: S Xavier McKinney, Giants

2019: WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers

2018: LB Shaquille Leonard, Colts

2017: S Budda Baker, Cardinals

2016: LB Myles Jack, Jaguars

2015: RB T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

2014: QB Derek Carr, Raiders

2013: CB Darius Slay, Lions

2012: DL Derek Wolfe, Broncos

2011: QB Colin Kaepernick, 49ers

2010: WR Dexter McCluster, Chiefs

2009: WR Brian Robiskie, Browns

2008: WR Jordy Nelson, Packers

2007: QB Kevin Kolb, Eagles

2006: WR Chad Jackson, Patriots

2005: LB Barrett Ruud, Buccaneers

2004: DL Junior Siavii, Chiefs

2003: S Eugene Wilson, Patriots

