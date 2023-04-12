Every player drafted with 14th overall pick in the last 20 years
The No. 14 overall pick of the NFL draft has produced current and future Hall of Famers, along with a slew of other prospects that have gone on to have tremendous professional careers.
In nearly two weeks, the New England Patriots hope to join the short list of teams that have knocked it out of the park over the last two decades with the No. 14 pick.
They’ll have a chance to fill a serious need on the roster at receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle and safety. Or, maybe they’ll throw a curveball and attempt to address a position no one is expecting. The latter sounds like a scenario with coach Bill Belichick’s name written all over it.
Here’s a list of every No. 14 draft pick over the last 20 years.
2022: S Kyle Hamilton, Ravens
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
2021: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2020: DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
2019: G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
2018: DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2017: DE Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2016: S Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2015: WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
2014: CB Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2013: DT Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DE Michael Brockers, St. Louis Rams
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2011: DE Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2010: S Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
2009: CB Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2008: OT Chris Williams, Chicago Bears
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
2007: CB Darrelle Revis, New York Jets
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
2006: DT Brodrick Bunkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
2005: LB Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
2004: DT Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
2003: DE Michael Haynes, Chicago Bears
Photo by Getty Images
2002: TE Jeremy Shockey, New York Giants
Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports
