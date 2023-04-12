Every player drafted with 14th overall pick in the last 20 years

The No. 14 overall pick of the NFL draft has produced current and future Hall of Famers, along with a slew of other prospects that have gone on to have tremendous professional careers.

In nearly two weeks, the New England Patriots hope to join the short list of teams that have knocked it out of the park over the last two decades with the No. 14 pick.

They’ll have a chance to fill a serious need on the roster at receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle and safety. Or, maybe they’ll throw a curveball and attempt to address a position no one is expecting. The latter sounds like a scenario with coach Bill Belichick’s name written all over it.

Here’s a list of every No. 14 draft pick over the last 20 years.

2022: S Kyle Hamilton, Ravens

2021: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

2020: DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers

2019: G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

2018: DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

2017: DE Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles

2016: S Karl Joseph, Oakland Raiders

2015: WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

2014: CB Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears

2013: DT Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers

2012: DE Michael Brockers, St. Louis Rams

2011: DE Robert Quinn, St. Louis Rams

2010: S Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks

2009: CB Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

2008: OT Chris Williams, Chicago Bears

2007: CB Darrelle Revis, New York Jets

2006: DT Brodrick Bunkley, Philadelphia Eagles

2005: LB Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers

2004: DT Tommie Harris, Chicago Bears

2003: DE Michael Haynes, Chicago Bears

2002: TE Jeremy Shockey, New York Giants

