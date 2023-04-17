Every player drafted with 136th overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

The Bears have two picks in the fifth round, including the 136th selection at the top of the round. There has been one Pro Bowler selected with the 136th pick — fullback Anthony Sherman, who was also Second-Team All Pro.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 136th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: OG Cordell Volson, Bengals

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021: DB Marco Wilson, Cardinals

USA Today Sports

2020: TE Brycen Hopkins, Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2019: OG Michael Jordan, Bengals

USA Today Sports

2018: DE Marquis Haynes, Panthers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2017: OG Marquis Haynes, Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2016: RB Devontae Booker, Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2015: DB Tray Walker, Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DE Larry Webster, Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

2013: DB Earl Wolff, Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2012: DT Josh Chapman, Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2011: RB Anthony Sherman, Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2010: DB Kendrick Lewis, Chiefs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2009: DT Terrance Taylor, Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2008: WR Kenneth Moore, Lions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2007: LB Clint Session, Colts

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2006: OT Ryan O'Callaghan, Patriots

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

2005: WR Roydell Williams, Titans

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2004: DB Gibril Wilson, Giants

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

2003: LB Khalid Abdullah, Bengals

Getty Images

