Every player drafted with 136th overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
The Bears have two picks in the fifth round, including the 136th selection at the top of the round. There has been one Pro Bowler selected with the 136th pick — fullback Anthony Sherman, who was also Second-Team All Pro.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 136th overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: OG Cordell Volson, Bengals
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2021: DB Marco Wilson, Cardinals
USA Today Sports
2020: TE Brycen Hopkins, Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2019: OG Michael Jordan, Bengals
USA Today Sports
2018: DE Marquis Haynes, Panthers
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
2017: OG Marquis Haynes, Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2016: RB Devontae Booker, Broncos
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2015: DB Tray Walker, Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DE Larry Webster, Lions
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
2013: DB Earl Wolff, Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DT Josh Chapman, Colts
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2011: RB Anthony Sherman, Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2010: DB Kendrick Lewis, Chiefs
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
2009: DT Terrance Taylor, Colts
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
2008: WR Kenneth Moore, Lions
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
2007: LB Clint Session, Colts
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2006: OT Ryan O'Callaghan, Patriots
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
2005: WR Roydell Williams, Titans
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
2004: DB Gibril Wilson, Giants
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
2003: LB Khalid Abdullah, Bengals
Getty Images
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]