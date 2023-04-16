Every player drafted with 133rd overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

The Bears have two picks in the fourth round, including the 133rd selection. There has been one Pro Bowler selected with the 133rd pick — safety Kam Chancellor, who was also a two-time Second-Team All Pro.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 133rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: P Jake Camarda, Buccaneers

2021: QB Ian Book, Saints

2020: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks

2019: QB Jarrett Stidham, Patriots

2018: WR J'Mon Moore, Packers

2017: WR Ryan Switzer, Cowboys

2016: DB Rashard Robinson, 49ers

2015: OG Max Garcia, Broncos

2014: DB Nevin Lawson, Lions

2013: TE Levine Toilolo, Falcons

2012: DB Jerron McMillian, Packers

2011: RB Johnny White, Bills

2010: DB Kam Chancellor, Seahawks

2009: OG Tyronne Green, Chargers

2008: OG David Hale, Ravens

2007: TE Martrez Milner, Falcons

2006: DT Orien Harris, Steelers

2005: DB James Sanders, Patriots

2004: DE Dave Ball, Chargers

2003: C Austin King, Buccaneers

