Every player drafted with 133rd overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
The Bears have two picks in the fourth round, including the 133rd selection. There has been one Pro Bowler selected with the 133rd pick — safety Kam Chancellor, who was also a two-time Second-Team All Pro.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 133rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: P Jake Camarda, Buccaneers
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2021: QB Ian Book, Saints
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2020: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2019: QB Jarrett Stidham, Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
2018: WR J'Mon Moore, Packers
USA Today Sports
2017: WR Ryan Switzer, Cowboys
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DB Rashard Robinson, 49ers
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2015: OG Max Garcia, Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DB Nevin Lawson, Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2013: TE Levine Toilolo, Falcons
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DB Jerron McMillian, Packers
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
2011: RB Johnny White, Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
2010: DB Kam Chancellor, Seahawks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2009: OG Tyronne Green, Chargers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2008: OG David Hale, Ravens
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
2007: TE Martrez Milner, Falcons
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
2006: DT Orien Harris, Steelers
Len Redkoles/Getty Images
2005: DB James Sanders, Patriots
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
2004: DE Dave Ball, Chargers
Getty Images
2003: C Austin King, Buccaneers
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
