Every player drafted 104th overall since 2010

The Los Angeles Rams will go on the clock at No. 104 overall in this year’s draft, their first pick of the weekend. This team is used to waiting to make its first selection, going without a first-round pick since 2016 when the Rams selected Jared Goff first overall.

It’ll obviously be difficult to find a Day 1 starter at the end of the third round, but there’s still talent to be had with the 104th overall pick. You may not get that sense looking back at players who were selected at that spot in the last 12 years, however.

Since 2010, only one player has been drafted at No. 104 and gone on to make the Pro Bowl: cornerback Alterraun Verner. There have been five defensive backs selected with that pick, two quarterbacks, one running back and two wide receivers. A linebacker and tight end have also been selected 104th overall.

This doesn’t mean the Rams won’t be able to find a Pro Bowler with their first pick in the draft this year, but it could prove challenging.

Here’s a recent history of the 12 players selected at No. 104 since 2010.

2021: CB Brandon Stephens, Ravens

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

2020: DB Terrell Burgess, Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2019: QB Ryan Finley, Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2018: RB Nyheim Hines, Colts

2017: QB C.J. Beathard, 49ers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2016: CB Tavon Young, Ravens

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

2015: S James Sample, Jaguars

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

2014: WR Jalen Saunders, Jets

(Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

2013: LB Jelani Jenkins, Dolphins

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2012: WR Joe Adams, Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2011: TE Luke Stocker, Buccaneers

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2010: CB Alterraun Verner, Titans

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

1

1