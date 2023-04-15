Every player drafted with 103rd overall pick in the last 20 years
The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
The Bears have two picks in the fourth round, including the 103rd selection. There have been two Pro Bowlers selected with the 103rd pick, including Devonta Freeman, who was also a Second-Team All Pro.
Here’s a look at every player drafted 103rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.
2022: LB Leo Chenal, Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
2021: LB Ernest Jones, Rams
Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
2020: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2019: WR Hakeem Butler, Cardinals
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2018: WR Keke Coutee, Texans
John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
2017: DE Trey Hendrickson, Saints
USA Today Sports
2016: DT Sheldon Day, Jaguars
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
2015: QB Bryce Petty, Jets
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
2014: RB Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2013: DE Alex Okafor, Cardinals
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2012: DE Frank Alexander, Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
2011: LB Sam Acho, Cardinals
Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
2010: LB Perry Riley, Redskins
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2009: DT Darell Scott, Rams
Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
2008: DE William Hayes, Titans
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2007: WR Isaiah Stanback, Cowboys
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2006: WR Brad Smith, Jets
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
2005: DB Antonio Perkins, Browns
Getty Images
2004: DE Bo Schobel, Titans
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
2003: LB Bradie James, Cowboys
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
