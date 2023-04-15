Every player drafted with 103rd overall pick in the last 20 years

The Chicago Bears have a first-round pick for the second time in the last five years. After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, the Bears still have a top 10 pick at ninth overall, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

The Bears have two picks in the fourth round, including the 103rd selection. There have been two Pro Bowlers selected with the 103rd pick, including Devonta Freeman, who was also a Second-Team All Pro.

Here’s a look at every player drafted 103rd overall in the last 20 years dating back to 2003.

2022: LB Leo Chenal, Chiefs

2021: LB Ernest Jones, Rams

2020: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles

2019: WR Hakeem Butler, Cardinals

2018: WR Keke Coutee, Texans

2017: DE Trey Hendrickson, Saints

2016: DT Sheldon Day, Jaguars

2015: QB Bryce Petty, Jets

2014: RB Devonta Freeman, Falcons

2013: DE Alex Okafor, Cardinals

2012: DE Frank Alexander, Panthers

2011: LB Sam Acho, Cardinals

2010: LB Perry Riley, Redskins

2009: DT Darell Scott, Rams

2008: DE William Hayes, Titans

2007: WR Isaiah Stanback, Cowboys

2006: WR Brad Smith, Jets

2005: DB Antonio Perkins, Browns

2004: DE Bo Schobel, Titans

2003: LB Bradie James, Cowboys

