Every player on Chiefs’ 90-man roster ahead of first preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their three-game preseason schedule on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The highly anticipated matchup will be the first chance for many Chiefs to make their debut on an NFL field and should prove to be a valuable opportunity for players to justify their spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster next season.

Though the game’s final score won’t affect the Chiefs’ hopes of Super Bowl contention, more than half of the athletes they’ve hosted at training camp are at risk of being cut by the team later in August. While players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Reid, and Chris Jones are safe, others will have to show something special if they intend to compete in Kansas City next season.

Take a look at every Chief that will be on Kansas City’s roster for tomorrow’s preseason matchup against the Saints, listed by jersey number:

RB Jerick McKinnon

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Joshua Williams

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Rashee Rice

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/SMU

P Tommy Townsend

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Bryan Cook

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Chris Oladokun

National Team quarterback Chris Oladokun throws against the American Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

K Harrison Butker

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after making a game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justyn Ross

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 13: Justyn Ross #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

QB Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert throws a pass during an NFL football organized team activity Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RB Isiah Pacheco

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Jacksonville Jaguars with guard Joe Thuney (62) during the second half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Kansas State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (25) defends during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

QB Shane Buechele

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele passes during NFL football training camp Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DB Kahlef Hailassie

BLOOMINGTON, IN – SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Henderson #26 of the Indiana Hoosiers leaps as Kahlef Hailassie #12 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers makes the tackle during the second half at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WR Ty Fryfogle

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (WO11) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cornell Powell

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cornell Powell catches a ball during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

QB Patrick Mahomes

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (15) is interviewed by ESPN sideline commentator Lisa Salters on the sidelines during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Richie James

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) catches a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kadarius Toney

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

DB Justin Reid

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

DB Mike Edwards

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DB Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie watches a drill during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LB Drue Tranquill

Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

WR Skyy Moore

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 4th quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.

© Joe Rondone/The Republic

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB Deon Bush

Kansas City Chiefs’ Deon Bush runs before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

DB Chamarri Conner

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (22) celebrates his fumble recovery during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

WR Nikko Remigio

Nov 25, 2022; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (1) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys in the first quarter at Valley Children’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DB Lamar Jackson

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates by dropping the ball after being tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Lamar Jackson (25) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

RB La'Mical Perine

Nov 22, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine (22) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DB Dicaprio Bootle

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dicaprio Bootle (30) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

DB Nic Jones

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Ball State

LB Nick Bolton

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles slides as he’s tackled by Nick Bolton #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

RB Deneric Prince

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tulsa running back Deneric Prince (RB20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DB Jaylen Watson

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) battles for a pass against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the second quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB L'Jarius Sneed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after forcing an incomplete pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

WR/RB Jerrion Ealy

May 26, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jerriion Ealy (29) runs drills during organized team activities at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DB Reese Taylor

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns an interception in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

LS James Winchester

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: Long snapper James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dustin Colquitt #2 celebrate after kicker Cairo Santos #5 made a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

TE Izaiah Gathings

MTSU wide receiver Izaiah Gathings (2) runs the ball as TSU cornerback Cory Gross Jr. (24) tries to stop him on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at MTSU’s home opener.

DB Anthony Witherstone

LB Jack Cochrane

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane warms up during rookie mini camp NFL football practice Monday, May 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LB Cam Jones

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (LB15) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DB Isaiah Norman

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Isaiah Norman (8) warms up before the game at Fortera Stadium Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Clarksville, Tenn.

© Courtney Pedroza/The Leaf-Chronicle

DB Anthony Cook

Nov 9, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (4) signals for a fumble against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cole Christiansen

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) celebrates after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

TE Matt Bushman

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (89) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LB Willie Gay

Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) celebrates after the Chiefs recovered a fumble during overtime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

DL Mike Danna

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, center, waits to practice during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DL B.J. Thompson

Nov 3, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears defensive end BJ Thompson (48) celebrates the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leo Chenal

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal participates in a drill during the NFL football team’s organized team activities Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DL George Karlaftis

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive end George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DL Truman Jones

via Harvard Athletics

DL Joshua Kaindoh

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (59) celebrates after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

OL Austin Reiter

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (61) during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

OL Joe Thuney

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Wanya Morris

Sep 11, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64) in action during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OL Trey Smith

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mike Caliendo

Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

OL Jerome Carvin

Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin during Tennessee Football Pro Day at the Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Anderson Hardy

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Anderson Hardy #74 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DL Chris Williams

Defensive Tackle Chris Williams (#66) moves to the next drill Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

DL Danny Shelton

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Danny Shelton runs during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OL Jason Godrick

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OL Nick Allegretti

Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti (73) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OL Jawaan Taylor

Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) is introduced during pregame against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

OL Darian Kinnard

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 04: Darian Kinnard #70 of the Kentucky Wildcats against the ULM War Hawks at Kroger Field on September 04, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) sits on the bench during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

OL Lucas Niang

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Donovan Smith

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 24: Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

TE Kendall Blanton

Oct 6, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; Missouri Tigers tight end Kendall Blanton (11) is upended by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Steven Montac (22) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

TE Blake Bell

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) runs the ball after a catch during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Ihmir Smith-Marsette #82 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TE Noah Gray

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

WR Justin Watson

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Justin Watson #84 celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs after catching a touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

WR Ty Scott

Ty Scott, of Missouri State, during the Bears game against South Dakota State at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 24, 2022.

© Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes present US President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TE Jody Fortson

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kekoa Crawford

Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Golden Bears wide receiver Kekoa Crawford (11) runs against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

DL Charles Omenihu

October 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Derrick Nnadi

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) slides through the confetti after winning Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DL Phil Hoskins

Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins looks back to fans on his way to the practice field at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Dickerson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson participates in a drill during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DL Malik Herring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) rushes against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73)during an NFL pre-season football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

DL Chris Jones

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) looks up at the confetti after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

DL Daniel Wise

Oct 27, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Daniel Wise (96) celebrates after a sack against TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Michael Collins (10) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DL Keondre Coburn

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (99) competes in the 3-cone drill at the Texas Longhorns’ annual pro timing day at Denius Fields on the Universiy of Texas at Austin Campus on Thursday March 9, 2023.

© Aaron E. Martinez / Austin American-Statesman

