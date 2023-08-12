Every player on Chiefs’ 90-man roster ahead of first preseason game
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their three-game preseason schedule on Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The highly anticipated matchup will be the first chance for many Chiefs to make their debut on an NFL field and should prove to be a valuable opportunity for players to justify their spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster next season.
Though the game’s final score won’t affect the Chiefs’ hopes of Super Bowl contention, more than half of the athletes they’ve hosted at training camp are at risk of being cut by the team later in August. While players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Reid, and Chris Jones are safe, others will have to show something special if they intend to compete in Kansas City next season.
Take a look at every Chief that will be on Kansas City’s roster for tomorrow’s preseason matchup against the Saints, listed by jersey number: