Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 14

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them.

In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.

Today’s installment focuses on the four players who wore No. 14 over the years as of September 2023.

1947 - Jerry Kelly - forward

1947 - Don Eliason - forward

1948-49 - Bulbs Ehlers - wing

1950-63 - Bob Cousy - guard

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

