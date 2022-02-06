Every player Auburn has added/subtracted through the transfer portal

College football is in an unprecedented era of player movement.

With the one-time transfer allowing players to transfer and play, the number of players entering the portal has skyrocketed.

This gives teams a chance to remake rosters on the fly and can be used as a positive. Or a mass exodus can take place and the roster on a team can be gutted. The days of recruiting ending when a player stepped on campus are over and for better or worse college football has a form of free agency.

Auburn has been hit especially hard as rumors swirl about the future of Bryan Harsin as Auburn’s head coach. The Tigers have also addressed some needs but have certainly lost more than they gained.

Here is a look at every player Auburn has added and lost through the transfer portal this offseason.

Ladarius Tennison, S

Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 4 ATH, No. 170 Overall

New School: Ole Miss

Caleb Johnson, Edge

Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2018

Ranking: No. 30 WDE, No. 579 Overall

Shaun Shivers, RB

Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2018

Ranking: No. 10 APB

New School: Indiana

Elijah Canion

Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 85 WR, No. 525 Overall

New School: Purdue

Eugene Asante, LB

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 17 OLB, No. 282 Overall

Previous School: UNC

DJ James, CB

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 61 CB, No. 620 Overall

Previous School: Oregon

Zach Calzada, QB

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 20 PRO, No. 487 Overall

Previous School: Texas A&M

Tashawn Manning, OL

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2016

Ranking: No. 61 DT, No. 985 Overall

New School: Kentucky

Bo Nix, QB

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 1 DUAL QB, No. 33 Overall

New School: Oregon

Jayson Jones, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, 2021.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 32 DT, No. 320 Overall

Previous School: Oregon

Ahmari Harvey, S

Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18, 2021

Recruiting Class: 2021

Ranking: No. 14 S, No. 214 Overall

New School: Georgia Tech

Dre Butler, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 1 SDE, No. 4 Overall (JUCO)

New School: Liberty

Kobe Hudson, WR

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 19 WR, No. 111 Overall

New School: UCF

Nick Curtis, LB

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 112 OLB, No. 1,478 overall

Robby Ashford, QB

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 12 DUAL QB, No. 290 overall

Previous School: Oregon

Dreshun Miller, CB

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 3 CB, No. 10 Overall (JUCO)

Daniel Foster-Allen, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 23 SDE, No. 524 Overall

New School: South Alabama

Romello Height, LB

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 26 OLB, No. 395 Overall

New School: USC

Caylin Newton, WR

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2017

Ranking: No. 133 ATH, No. 1,945 Overall

Lee Hunter, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 16, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2021

Ranking: No. 12 DL, No. 81 Overall

New School: UCF

J.J. Pegues

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2020

Ranking: No. 6 ATH, No, 226 Overall

New School: Ole Miss

Ian Matthews, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 21, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2021

Ranking: No. 82 DL, No. 676 Overall

New School: Missouri

Marquis Robinson, DL

Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 27, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2021

Ranking: No. 42 DL, No. 329 Overall

Ja'Varrius Johnson, WR

Entered the transfer portal on Feb. 2, 2022.

Recruiting Class: 2019

Ranking: No. 43 WR, No. 364 Overall

