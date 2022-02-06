Every player Auburn has added/subtracted through the transfer portal
College football is in an unprecedented era of player movement.
With the one-time transfer allowing players to transfer and play, the number of players entering the portal has skyrocketed.
This gives teams a chance to remake rosters on the fly and can be used as a positive. Or a mass exodus can take place and the roster on a team can be gutted. The days of recruiting ending when a player stepped on campus are over and for better or worse college football has a form of free agency.
Auburn has been hit especially hard as rumors swirl about the future of Bryan Harsin as Auburn’s head coach. The Tigers have also addressed some needs but have certainly lost more than they gained.
Here is a look at every player Auburn has added and lost through the transfer portal this offseason.
Ladarius Tennison, S
Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 4 ATH, No. 170 Overall
New School: Ole Miss
Caleb Johnson, Edge
Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2018
Ranking: No. 30 WDE, No. 579 Overall
Shaun Shivers, RB
Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2018
Ranking: No. 10 APB, No.
New School: Indiana
Elijah Canion
Entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 85 WR, No. 525 Overall
New School: Purdue
Eugene Asante, LB
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 17 OLB, No. 282 Overall
Previous School: UNC
DJ James, CB
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 61 CB, No. 620 Overall
Previous School: Oregon
Zach Calzada, QB
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 20 PRO, No. 487 Overall
Previous School: Texas A&M
Tashawn Manning, OL
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2016
Ranking: No. 61 DT, No. 985 Overall
New School: Kentucky
Bo Nix, QB
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 1 DUAL QB, No. 33 Overall
New School: Oregon
Jayson Jones, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, 2021.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 32 DT, No. 320 Overall
Previous School: Oregon
Ahmari Harvey, S
Entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18, 2021
Recruiting Class: 2021
Ranking: No. 14 S, No. 214 Overall
New School: Georgia Tech
Dre Butler, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 1 SDE, No. 4 Overall (JUCO)
New School: Liberty
Kobe Hudson, WR
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 19 WR, No. 111 Overall
New School: UCF
Nick Curtis, LB
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 112 OLB, No. 1,478 overall
Robby Ashford, QB
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 12 DUAL QB, No. 290 overall
Previous School: Oregon
Dreshun Miller, CB
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 3 CB, No. 10 Overall (JUCO)
Daniel Foster-Allen, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 23 SDE, No. 524 Overall
New School: South Alabama
Romello Height, LB
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 26 OLB, No. 395 Overall
New School: USC
Caylin Newton, WR
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2017
Ranking: No. 133 ATH, No. 1,945 Overall
Lee Hunter, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 16, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2021
Ranking: No. 12 DL, No. 81 Overall
New School: UCF
J.J. Pegues
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2020
Ranking: No. 6 ATH, No, 226 Overall
New School: Ole Miss
Ian Matthews, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 21, 2022
Recruiting Class: 2021
Ranking: No. 82 DL, No. 676 Overall
New School: Missouri
Marquis Robinson, DL
Entered the transfer portal on Jan. 27, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2021
Ranking: No. 42 DL, No. 329 Overall
Ja'Varrius Johnson, WR
Entered the transfer portal on Feb. 2, 2022.
Recruiting Class: 2019
Ranking: No. 43 WR, No. 364 Overall
