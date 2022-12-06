Every play from Tom Brady's game-winning drive vs. Saints Week 13
Every play from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's game-winning drive in his NFL-record 44th career fourth-quarter comeback vs. New Orleans Saints.
A new federal lawsuit accuses Fox of infringing patents for predictive analytics tools used to optimize its NFL schedule. On Nov. 29, Recentive Analytics sued Fox in a Delaware federal court, arguing the network “directly infringes” Recentive’s patents by deploying a mapping tool that “creates a schedule of events for content that occurs at discrete […]
Monday night's epic comeback win over the New Orleans Saints was a rare one, even for Tom Brady
With just one victory so far during the 2022 NFL season, the Houston Texans currently are in position to have the No. 1 pick in April's draft.
Hear what Tom Brady had to say after Monday night's incredible comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints
DETROIT (AP) What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. In Detroit's 1-6 start, it was minus-5 in turnovers - committing 11 while only forcing six. ''We're getting better,'' Campbell said.
Double surrender cobras on this Tom Brady interception.
The Saints' QB is winless in his last 12 primetime road games.
Veteran tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home in the NFL. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing Fisher. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost to the 49ers while playing without both of their starting tackles. One of those tackles will miss at least four more games as [more]
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Tom Brady did it again.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.