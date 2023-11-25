Every phase earns an A: How we graded Missouri football's rout of Arkansas

It was an ugly game on Friday. Except if you were on Missouri's sidelines.

Missouri football just decimated Arkansas. Each phase of the team was sublime, taking advantage of a dismal Arkansas team that had no answers.

Here are our grades from Missouri's 48-14 beatdown of the Razorbacks on Black Friday.

Missouri's offense

Cody Schrader was back at it. Brady Cook shook off a slow start and got into a rhythm. Luther Burden made great plays. Brett Norfleet made big plays in the red zone.

That's taking care of business.

Missouri scored 10 points apiece in the first and second quarters with solid drives. That set up a 21-point third quarter.

From there, it was over. Missouri was in full control. That's what happens when two touchdown tosses to Norfleet came just 11 seconds apart thanks to a special teams turnover by Arkansas.

Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan was the one who scored Missouri's third score of the third quarter, but the Tigers' offense can get some credit for that.

The 34-0 hole forced Arkansas to do whatever it could to try and get back into the game. That led to a strip sack and Jernigan's touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Sam Horn took over at quarterback. Cook's day was pedestrian compared to some of his best games of the season, but he didn't need to chuck it for 300 yards and three scores. The Tigers really didn't need a great performance to down Arkansas, but Schrader gave everyone one anyway with his 200-yard game.

Grade: A

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jacolby Criswell (6) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Missouri's defense

What a performance.

It hurt Arkansas when star quarterback KJ Jefferson went down with an injury. But, that just put the onus on Missouri's defense to finish the job. That the defense did.

Consider these points:

Arkansas crossed midfield for the first time late in the third quarter.

Arkansas crossed the 100-yard threshold at the start of the fourth quarter.

Missouri's defense scored a touchdown when Jayden Jernigan took a fumble into the end zone.

Missouri forced five turnovers.

Missouri did not allow a point through three quarters.

The Tigers did all of this without Ty'Ron Hopper and Ennis Rakestraw.

At one point, the yard differential was 342 total yards for Missouri and 59 total yards for Arkansas. The Tigers didn't balk at any kind of upset. Credit defensive coordinator Blake Baker for MU being ready.

On a day when the Tigers' defense was hobbled, it didn't limit the defense a bit.

Grade: A

Missouri's special teams

Whenever the Tigers' special teams has made a big play, Missouri has usually won the game.

On Friday, it was Sidney Williams' delivering a hit on a muffed kickoff and Marvin Burks' recovery that set up a touchdown early in the third quarter that made it 34-0.

Those kinds of plays are the difference between defeating a team and demoralizing them. Missouri demoralized Arkansas on Friday because of plays like that.

Grade: A

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (70 rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Cody Schrader

He had 192 yards at halftime and finished with 217 yards. He put himself in a position to set the single-season rushing record in Missouri's bowl game.

Sheesh.

Enough said.

Grade: A+

Sidney Williams

Against KJ Jefferson, Missouri needed to keep its head on a swivel because of Jefferson's running ability. Jefferson is also a big player.

Williams showed how to deal with that right away. His third-down sack on Jefferson on Arkansas' first drive of the game was textbook.

After Jefferson's injury, Arkansas tried to move the ball laterally instead of through the middle of the field. Williams was there in tandem with JC Carlies and Williams did a good job making tackles.

Williams was also the one who helped force a turnover on special teams. His hit on Isaiah Sategna made sure Sategna didn't pick up the muffed kickoff.

The only reason Williams didn't earn an A was because of his missed tackle on Isaiah Augustave's touchdown with six minutes remaining in the game. Still, that score did not have an effect on the game thanks to his play earlier in the game.

Grade: B

