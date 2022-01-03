Every Penn State player on an NFL playoff roster in 2022

The NFL playoffs are just about set and Penn State will once again be well-represented across the league with hopes of seeing another Nittany Lion or two lay claim to a Super Bowl ring at the end of the season. And in case you forgot, a Penn State player has played in every Super Bowl (except for five since 1967)…

No magnifying glass needed for this one… 😂 pic.twitter.com/vtp6zDIjEa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021

As the NFL playoff picture comes into view, here is a look at what Penn State players are gearing up for the postseason with Super Bowl 56 on the horizon.

The only confirmed playoff teams without a Penn State player on the roster are the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots. There are still a couple of spots in the AFC and NFC playoff picture to lock down, so this will be updated once the final playoff teams are confirmed.

Sam Ficken, Tennessee Titans

Photo credit: Tennessean.com via USA TODAY Network

Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken unfortunately will not be handling placekicking duties for the Tennessee Titans this postseason. Ficken is on the injured reserve list.

Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The former All-Big Ten lineman has gone from protecting Trace McSorley in Happy Valley to protecting Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. Bates is a starter for the AFC East champions.

Story continues

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the defensive leaders for the Green Bay Packers, Adrian Amos is dangerous to throw the ball against. Amos and the Packers own the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Michael Menet, Green Bay Packers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Odds are you will not see Michael Menet take the field this postseason, but Menet is on the practice squad for the Packers. Menet was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals but was signed to the Packers practice squad on Dec. 15, 2021.

Grant Haley, Los Angeles Rams

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The star of one of the most iconic plays in Penn State history, Grant Haley is currently on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Rams. Haley is on his third NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He was waived by the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of the 2021 season and signed with the Rams to the practice squad in October 2021.

Nick Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Nittany Lion Nick Scott provides some good depth to the Rams’ secondary, playing behind Jordan Fuller on the Rams depth chart.

Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The defending Super Bowl champions have former Penn State offensive lineman Donovan Smith helping to protect future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady. Smith was on the Tampa Bay Super Bowl roster last season and hopes to make a return this season.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay will be without the services of former Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December 2021 and will be out for the remainder of the Bucs’ playoff run. Godwin, on the team’s injured reserve list, was also on the Tampa Bay Super Bowl roster a season ago.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It has not taken long for Micah Parsons to leave his mark on the NFL. The rookie linebacker, who opted out of Penn State’s 2020 season, has been establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top defensive players already and is a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for the NFC East champions Dallas Cowboys.

Connor McGovern, Dallas Cowboys

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A former third-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, Connor McGovern is primarily a backup offensive lineman. But Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has tried to experiment using McGovern as a fullback and tight end, although those wrinkles have yet to be shown during the season.

Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top quarterbacks in Penn State history, Trace McSorley was signed by the Arizona Cardinals off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad midway through the 2021 season. McSorley is a backup option for Cardinals franchise quarterback, and former Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray.

Jack Crawford, Arizona Cardinals

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Penn State defensive lineman Jack Crawford is on the injured reserve list for the Arizona Cardinals. The 10-year NFL veteran is in his first season with the Cardinals but was placed on injured reserve two weeks after signing with the team.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders was just emerging as a main weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles when a broken hand injury in December put him on the injured list. The Eagles refrained from putting the former Penn State running back on injured reserve with the hope of being able to bring him back in the postseason if the Eagles can manage to extend their playoff run long enough.

1

1