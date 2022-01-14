Every Penn State player in the 2022 Senior Bowl

The path to the NFL draft has officially already been underway, but the crown jewel on the way to the scouting combine is still the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is the ultimate college football all-star showcase with many of the nation’s top senior or four-year players gathering in Mobile, Alabama to practice and work out with NFL coaches and meet with NFL scouts and coaches from across the league.

And this year’s Senior Bowl will not be short on supply from Happy Valley. Penn State is sending six players to the Senior Bowl, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker. The chance to get to see these players once more showcasing what they have to offer against some of the top players around college football is a great experience. And a good showing in Senior Bowl practices and the game can go a long way t boosting or solidifying a player’s draft potential later in the spring.

Here is a look at every player from Penn State participating in this year’s Senior Bowl. Each player has accepted an invite.

Jaquan Brisker, Defensive Back

Photo: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Tariq Castro-Fields, Defensive Back

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive Line

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker

Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jordan Stout, Punter

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

