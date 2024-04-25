Here’s every Patriots pick in the 2024 NFL draft

Finishing the 2023 season with one of the worst records in the NFL has positioned the New England Patriots well in the 2024 NFL draft.

Not only do they have all of their picks, including an extra sixth-rounder for trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they’re also picking near the top of the board in every round.

More importantly, they own the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

That kind of draft capital was unheard of when the Patriots’ legendary quarterback and coach combo, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, were still tearing through the NFL.

Here’s every pick for the Patriots heading into the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 5, Pick 137

Round 6, Pick 180, Pick 193

Round 7, Pick 231

The Patriots have plenty of draft picks to get their struggling franchise headed in the right direction.

Of course, their biggest moment will come on Thursday night, when they finally make a decision on the No. 3 draft pick. Without question, it’ll be one of the most important moments in franchise history.

