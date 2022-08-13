Here’s every pass, run from Trevor Lawrence vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn’t come up with a win Friday against the Cleveland Browns after getting off to a fast 13-0 start against them. However, their starters were able to get things going right out of the gate by not only scoring on their first drive, but their second (thanks to some help from the defense) and third drives, too.

Among the players who had a notable day was quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While he only completed 50% of his passes, those completions were huge, and he ultimately ended his night with 95 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had an 11-yard rush on the night.

Lawrence especially had a good connection with receiver Zay Jones, who brought in two passes on the night for 47 yards. One of those passes was the Jags’ first offensive play of the game, where Lawrence hit Jones for a 32 yard pass up the sideline.

With him sitting out of the Jags’ first preseason game, fans were anticipating his debut under new coach Doug Pederson. And while it wasn’t perfect, he left fans with plenty to be excited about heading forward.

Here is every throw and pass the second-year player made Friday night against the Browns.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire