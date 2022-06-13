Every Panthers head coach’s record against the Saints

We’ve already explored the New Orleans Saints’ history with the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — so what’s the story with their other NFC South rival? As one of the NFL’s younger franchises (having been established as an expansion team back in 1995), the Carolina Panthers don’t have as lengthy a history with the Saints as we might first expect.

They’ve also enjoyed sustained runs with head coaches John Fox and Ron Rivera, who each lasted nine years in Carolina, meaning they haven’t cycled through as many coaches as other teams. They’ve only had six head coaches in team history if you count Perry Fewell’s four-game stint as interim coach in 2019. For comparison, the Falcons and Buccaneers have each had nine head coaches since 1995, while the Saints have had eight (including 2012 interim coaches Aaron Kromer and Joe Vitt) in that same span.

It’s been a tight series for most of its history. The Saints finally took the all-time lead from the Panthers a few years back and now lead 29-26, having won 10 of their last 13 meetings since 2016 (including a 2017 playoff elimination game). Here’s how each coach in Carolina has performed against New Orleans:

Matt Rhule (2020-Present)

Record vs. Saints: 1-3

Rhule has only beaten the Saints once since he was hired to turn the Panthers around, and that was when most of New Orleans’ offensive coaching staff missed their Week 2 game in 2021 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Carolina won that day 26-7; the other three losses under Rhule have seen final tallies of 27-24, 33-7, and 18-10. When healthy and playing at full strength, the Saints have taken care of business.

Perry Fewell (2019)

Record vs. Saints: 0-1

Fewell was named interim head coach after Ron Rivera’s dismissal late in the 2019 season, coaching the Panthers’ final four games. That included their regular season finale with the Saints in Charlotte, where New Orleans capped a 42-10 victory with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter.

Ron Rivera (2011-2019)

Record vs. Saints: 8-10

Credit where it’s due: Rivera’s teams gave the Saints as good as they got, winning three in a row from 2014 to 2015 and picking up a couple of division titles along the way. Sure, the wheels fell off later (almost literally, once a series of injuries limited the ways electric quarterback Cam Newton could threaten opponents as he aged) and the Saints ended Rivera’s tenure by winning five of their last six games against him.

John Fox (2002-2010)

Record vs. Saints: 12-6

Fox is one of two Panthers head coaches to achieve a winning record against the Saints, winning twice as many games as he lost to New Orleans. And he didn’t just beat up on the pre-Sean Payton teams in the NFC South’s inception; Fox achieved a 6-4 record against the future Hall of Famer, winning their first three games against each other and sweeping Payton’s Saints in 2008. The strong defenses he built laid the groundwork for success that Ron Rivera sustained after him.

George Seifert (1999-2001)

Record vs. Saints: 1-5

Seifert’s Panthers teams really struggled against the surging Saints, who made up for a 45-13 loss at the end of the 1999 season with two sweeps in 2000 and 2001. New Orleans won their other five games against Seifert by a combined score of 117-74, powered by some strong running from Ricky Williams — who averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game from 2000 to 2001.

Dom Capers (1995-1998)

Record vs. Saints: 5-3

The first coach in Carolina’s history got off to a strong start, beating the Saints 20-3 in their very first meeting and winning three consecutive meetings from 1995 to 1996. The Saints finally paid him back with back-to-back wins in 1997 and 1998, but the early Panthers teams still proved a tough out.

