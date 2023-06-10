Every Pac-12 team’s highest ranked recruit in school history

Every year, the topic of recruiting rankings comes up, and the same schools across the nation start to brag about where they rank annually, while others tend to claim that rankings don’t matter, and lobby for the importance of coaching and development instead.

In the end, both play a massive role in success. While some of the top players in the nation can struggle to reach their ceiling without proper coaching, even the best teachers in the nation may not reach the pinnacle of success without the most talented players to work with.

In the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks have largely reigned supreme over the past decade when it came to recruiting rankings in the conference, though teams like USC and Washington have given respectable efforts over the years as well. Rather than look at recruiting rankings in the conference over the years, we wanted to take a step back and look at some of the top recruits that have played out west.

Which team has had the single best player or the single highest-rated recruit sign with their squad in the past 25 years?

We dug into the history books to find out.

Washington State Cougars — WR Michael Bumpus

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © (2006) Jason Parkhurst

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9693)

Recruiting Class: 2004

National Ranking: 82nd

Positional Ranking: 10th

Career Stats: 42 Games | 195 catches, 2,022 yards, 8 TD

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9744)

Recruiting Class: 2020

National Ranking: 51st

Positional Ranking: 6th

Career Stats: 31 Games | 110 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 9 INT

Arizona Wildcats — WR Tetairoa McMillan

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 4-star (0.9779)

Recruiting Class: 2022

National Ranking: 51st

Positional Ranking: 5th

Career Stats: 12 Games | 39 catches, 702 yards, 8 TD

Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9876)

Recruiting Class: 2012

National Ranking: 28th

Positional Ranking: 1st

Arizona State Sun Devils — LB Vontaze Burfict

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9935)

Recruiting Class: 2009

National Ranking: 11th

Positional Ranking: 2nd

Career Stats: 37 Games | 228 tackles, 22.5 TFT, 7 sacks, 1 INT

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9949)

Recruiting Class: 2010

National Ranking: 10th

Positional Ranking: 1st

Career Stats: 33 Games | 205 catches, 2,570 yards, 17 TD

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9977)

Recruiting Class: 2012

National Ranking: 4th

Positional Ranking: 1st

Career Stats: 39 Games | 232 tackles, 15 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 INT

Stanford Cardinal — OT Kwame Harris

Tom Hauck/Allsport

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9978)

Recruiting Class: 2000

National Ranking: 6th

Positional Ranking: 1st

Colorado Buffaloes — RB Darrell Scott

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9980)

Recruiting Class: 2008

National Ranking: 4th

Positional Ranking: 1st

Career Stats: 27 Games | 263 rushes, 1,252 yards, 6 TD

Oregon Ducks — EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9987)

Recruiting Class: 2019

National Ranking: 2nd

Positional Ranking: 2nd

Career Stats: 30 Games | 126 tackles, 35.5 TFL, 19 sacks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9988)

Recruiting Class: 2017

National Ranking: 1st

Positional Ranking: 1st

Career Stats: 20 Games | 86 tackles, 23.5 TFL, 12,5 sacks, 1 INT

USC Trojans — RB Joe McKnight

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 5-star (0.9997)

Recruiting Class: 2007

National Ranking: 1st

Positional Ranking: 1st

Career Stats: 36 Games | 347 carries, 2,213 yards, 13 TD

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire