Every Pac-12 player selected in latest 3-round 2022 NFL mock draft

Mock draft season is fully upon us now, and with each passing week, college football fans have new projections to parse through and see where some of their favorite players will be taken this spring.

There are still a couple of months until the 2022 NFL draft, but it appears at least early on that the Pac-12 will be well represented in the early rounds. We all expect Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux to be taken off the board pretty early on Day 1, and according to the latest 3-round mock draft from USA Today’s Draft Wire, he will be joined by some other Pac-12 players in the first round as well.

So which Pac-12 guys can we expect to get drafted in the first couple of days? Take a look:

No. 4: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux — New York Jets

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (5). The Oregon Ducks kept fall camp rolling on Tuesday, August 10th, as they prepare for the season to get underway against Fresno State on September 4th. (Photo by Zachary Neel)

No. 22: LB Devin Lloyd — Las Vegas Raiders

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 26: Devin Lloyd #0 of the Utah Utes celebrates sacking Brendon Lewis #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes during their game November 26, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City , Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

No. 30: WR Drake London — Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball after a complete pass in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 37: CB Trent McDuffie — Houston Texans

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 41: CB Kyler Gordon — Seattle Seahawks

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56: DE Drake Jackson — Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson (99) reacts following a defensive play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No. 71: OT Sean Rhyan — Chicago Bears

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (74) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive end Michael Matus (91) at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 72: OT Abraham Lucas — Seattle Seahawks

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (72) reacts to a snap against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 95: CB Mykael Wright — Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

