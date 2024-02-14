Every Pac-12 player invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The full list of the 321 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was released on Tuesday, featuring 52 players from the Pac-12.

From Deion Sanders’ first team at Colorado, wide receiver Xavier Weaver was the only player who earned an invite. Weaver led the Buffs with 68 receptions and 908 yards on the season, plus four touchdowns.

The rest of the Pac-12, which was one of college football’s best conferences this past season, made up 16.2% of the combine’s invitees. The Pac-12 only trailed the SEC (75) and the Big Ten (60).

With USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Micahel Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix headlining the conference’s invitees, here’s a complete list of every player invited from each Pac-12 team:

Washington Huskies - 13 players

Invited players:

QB Michael Penix Jr.

RB Dillon Johnson

WR Jalen McMillan

WR Rome Odunze

WR Ja’Lynn Polk

TE Devin Culp

TE Jack Westover

OL Troy Fautanu

OL Roger Rosengarten

DL Bralen Trice

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

DB Dominique Hampton

USC Trojans - 8 players

Invited players:

QB Caleb Williams

RB MarShawn Lloyd

WR Brenden Rice

WR Tahj Washington

OL Jarrett Kingston

DL Solomon Byrd

DB Calen Bullock

DB Cristian Roland-Wallace

Oregon Ducks - 7 players

Invited players:

QB Bo Nix

RB Bucky Irving

WR Troy Franklin

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

DL Brandon Dorlus

DB Khyree Jackson

DB Evan Williams

Utah Utes - 6 players

Invited players:

WR Devaughn Vele

OL Keaton Bills

OL Sataoa Laumea

DL Jonah Elliss

DB Cole Bishop

DB Sione Vaki

Arizona Wildcats - 4 players

Invited players:

RB Michael Wiley

WR Jacob Cowing

TE Tanner McLachlan

OL Jordan Morgan

Oregon State Beavers - 4 players

Invited players:

WR Anthony Gould

OL Taliese Fuaga

DB Ryan Cooper Jr.

DB Kitan Oladapo

UCLA Bruins - 3 players

Invited players:

DL Laiatu Latu

LB Darius Muasau

LB Gabriel Murphy

Washington State Cougars - 3 players

Invited players:

DL Brennan Jackson

DB Jaden Hicks

DB Cahu Smith-Wade

Arizona State Sun Devils - 1 player

Invited players:

DB Ro Torrence

Stanford Cardinal - 1 player

Invited players:

K Joshua Karty

California Golden Bears - 1 player

Invited players:

DB Patrick McMorris

Colorado Buffaloes - 1 player

Invited players:

WR Xavier Weaver

