Every Pac-12 player invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
The full list of the 321 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was released on Tuesday, featuring 52 players from the Pac-12.
From Deion Sanders’ first team at Colorado, wide receiver Xavier Weaver was the only player who earned an invite. Weaver led the Buffs with 68 receptions and 908 yards on the season, plus four touchdowns.
The rest of the Pac-12, which was one of college football’s best conferences this past season, made up 16.2% of the combine’s invitees. The Pac-12 only trailed the SEC (75) and the Big Ten (60).
With USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Micahel Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix headlining the conference’s invitees, here’s a complete list of every player invited from each Pac-12 team:
Washington Huskies - 13 players
Invited players:
QB Michael Penix Jr.
RB Dillon Johnson
WR Rome Odunze
WR Ja’Lynn Polk
TE Devin Culp
TE Jack Westover
OL Troy Fautanu
OL Roger Rosengarten
DL Bralen Trice
LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
DB Dominique Hampton
USC Trojans - 8 players
Invited players:
QB Caleb Williams
WR Brenden Rice
WR Tahj Washington
OL Jarrett Kingston
DL Solomon Byrd
DB Cristian Roland-Wallace
Oregon Ducks - 7 players
Invited players:
QB Bo Nix
RB Bucky Irving
WR Troy Franklin
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
DB Khyree Jackson
DB Evan Williams
Utah Utes - 6 players
Invited players:
WR Devaughn Vele
OL Keaton Bills
OL Sataoa Laumea
DL Jonah Elliss
DB Cole Bishop
DB Sione Vaki
Arizona Wildcats - 4 players
Invited players:
RB Michael Wiley
WR Jacob Cowing
TE Tanner McLachlan
OL Jordan Morgan
Oregon State Beavers - 4 players
Invited players:
WR Anthony Gould
OL Taliese Fuaga
DB Ryan Cooper Jr.
UCLA Bruins - 3 players
Invited players:
DL Laiatu Latu
LB Gabriel Murphy
Washington State Cougars - 3 players
Invited players:
DL Brennan Jackson
DB Jaden Hicks
DB Cahu Smith-Wade
Arizona State Sun Devils - 1 player
Invited players:
DB Ro Torrence
Stanford Cardinal - 1 player
Invited players:
K Joshua Karty
California Golden Bears - 1 player
Invited players:
DB Patrick McMorris
Colorado Buffaloes - 1 player
Invited players:
WR Xavier Weaver