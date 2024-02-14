Advertisement

Every Pac-12 player invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Oliver Hayes
·2 min read

The full list of the 321 prospects invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine was released on Tuesday, featuring 52 players from the Pac-12.

From Deion Sanders’ first team at Colorado, wide receiver Xavier Weaver was the only player who earned an invite. Weaver led the Buffs with 68 receptions and 908 yards on the season, plus four touchdowns.

The rest of the Pac-12, which was one of college football’s best conferences this past season, made up 16.2% of the combine’s invitees. The Pac-12 only trailed the SEC (75) and the Big Ten (60).

With USC’s Caleb Williams, Washington’s Micahel Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix headlining the conference’s invitees, here’s a complete list of every player invited from each Pac-12 team:

Washington Huskies - 13 players

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

USC Trojans - 8 players

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Invited players:

  • QB Caleb Williams

  • RB MarShawn Lloyd

  • WR Brenden Rice

  • WR Tahj Washington

  • OL Jarrett Kingston

  • DL Solomon Byrd

  • DB Calen Bullock

  • DB Cristian Roland-Wallace

Oregon Ducks - 7 players

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
Invited players:

  • QB Bo Nix

  • RB Bucky Irving

  • WR Troy Franklin

  • OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

  • DL Brandon Dorlus

  • DB Khyree Jackson

  • DB Evan Williams

Utah Utes - 6 players

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • WR Devaughn Vele

  • OL Keaton Bills

  • OL Sataoa Laumea

  • DL Jonah Elliss

  • DB Cole Bishop

  • DB Sione Vaki

Arizona Wildcats - 4 players

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • RB Michael Wiley

  • WR Jacob Cowing

  • TE Tanner McLachlan

  • OL Jordan Morgan

Oregon State Beavers - 4 players

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • WR Anthony Gould

  • OL Taliese Fuaga

  • DB Ryan Cooper Jr.

  • DB Kitan Oladapo

UCLA Bruins - 3 players

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

Washington State Cougars - 3 players

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • DL Brennan Jackson

  • DB Jaden Hicks

  • DB Cahu Smith-Wade

Arizona State Sun Devils - 1 player

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Invited players:

  • DB Ro Torrence

Stanford Cardinal - 1 player

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • K Joshua Karty

California Golden Bears - 1 player

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • DB Patrick McMorris

Colorado Buffaloes - 1 player

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Invited players:

  • WR Xavier Weaver

