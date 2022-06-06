Every Pac-12 player on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Joe GartenAmerican football player
- Jeff BregelAll-American college football player, professional football player, offensive lineman
- Matt RussellAll-American college football player, professional football player, linebacker, professional sports administrator
The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot on Monday and of the 80 players listed in the FBS, 17 of them hailed from a current Pac-12 school.
Colorado had two players named while Utah, Stanford, Oregon USC, Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State also had at least one nomination. Overall, it wasn’t a bad year for the Conference of Champions.
Several of these players also had great NFL success, with the Golden Bears especially flaunting a trio of big names.
Here are all 17 players that played for current Pac-12 schools on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot:
Jeff Bregel — OL, USC
The ballots for @cfbhall are submitted🗒️
Jeff Bregel, @ReggieBush and @MarkCarrier20🏈#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/OXyDusTrcH
— USC Football (@USC_FB) June 6, 2022
Reggie Bush — RB, USC
Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins
Mark Carrier — S, USC
(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Joe Garten — OL, Colorado
Congrats to @CUBuffsFootball greats Joe Garten and Matt Russell on being named to the 2023 @cfbhall Ballot! #GoBuffs
You can receive a vote by joining at https://t.co/qSwkgLEyFo
🔗Check out the full ballot at https://t.co/6KGre6ulmI pic.twitter.com/amvvC7lzec
— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 6, 2022
Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Gonzalez — TE, California
Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport
LaMichael James — RB, Oregon
Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Leaf — QB, Washington State
Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports
John Lee — PK, UCLA
Mike Powell /Allsport
Marshawn Lynch — RB, California
Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Haloti Ngata — DT, Oregon
Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins
Ken Norton Jr. — LB, UCLA
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Rivera — LB, California
Best of the best! Congrats to our 3️⃣ guys on being nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame #GoBears🐻
🏆 @MoneyLynch
🏆 @tonygonzalez88
🏆 @riverboatronhc
🔗 https://t.co/yiH3gMLKvU pic.twitter.com/1WP7SzD5rv
— Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 6, 2022
Matt Russell — LB, Colorado
Jamie Squire /Allsport
Alex Smith — QB, Utah
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
Eric Weddle — DB, Utah
(Photo by L. Scott Wambsganss/Getty Images)
Luis Zendejas — PK, Arizona State
Sun Devils Luis Zendejas & Coach Darryl Rogers nominated for the 2023 College Football HOF Ballot 👏#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/7K7XZN38TO
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) June 6, 2022
1
1