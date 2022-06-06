Every Pac-12 player on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot on Monday and of the 80 players listed in the FBS, 17 of them hailed from a current Pac-12 school.

Colorado had two players named while Utah, Stanford, Oregon USC, Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State also had at least one nomination. Overall, it wasn’t a bad year for the Conference of Champions.

Several of these players also had great NFL success, with the Golden Bears especially flaunting a trio of big names.

Here are all 17 players that played for current Pac-12 schools on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot:

Jeff Bregel — OL, USC

Reggie Bush — RB, USC

Mark Carrier — S, USC

Joe Garten — OL, Colorado

Congrats to @CUBuffsFootball greats Joe Garten and Matt Russell on being named to the 2023 @cfbhall Ballot! #GoBuffs You can receive a vote by joining at https://t.co/qSwkgLEyFo 🔗Check out the full ballot at https://t.co/6KGre6ulmI pic.twitter.com/amvvC7lzec — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 6, 2022

Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford

Tony Gonzalez — TE, California

LaMichael James — RB, Oregon

Ryan Leaf — QB, Washington State

John Lee — PK, UCLA

Marshawn Lynch — RB, California

Haloti Ngata — DT, Oregon

Ken Norton Jr. — LB, UCLA

Ron Rivera — LB, California

Matt Russell — LB, Colorado

Alex Smith — QB, Utah

Eric Weddle — DB, Utah

Luis Zendejas — PK, Arizona State

Sun Devils Luis Zendejas & Coach Darryl Rogers nominated for the 2023 College Football HOF Ballot 👏#ForksUp | #O2V pic.twitter.com/7K7XZN38TO — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) June 6, 2022

