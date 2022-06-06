Every Pac-12 player on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot on Monday and of the 80 players listed in the FBS, 17 of them hailed from a current Pac-12 school.

Colorado had two players named while Utah, Stanford, Oregon USC, Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State also had at least one nomination.  Overall, it wasn’t a bad year for the Conference of Champions.

Several of these players also had great NFL success, with the Golden Bears especially flaunting a trio of big names.

Here are all 17 players that played for current Pac-12 schools on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot:

Jeff Bregel — OL, USC

Reggie Bush — RB, USC

Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Mark Carrier — S, USC

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Joe Garten — OL, Colorado

Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonzalez — TE, California

Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport

LaMichael James — RB, Oregon

Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Leaf — QB, Washington State

Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

John Lee — PK, UCLA

Mike Powell /Allsport

Marshawn Lynch — RB, California

Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Haloti Ngata — DT, Oregon

Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Ken Norton Jr. — LB, UCLA

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera — LB, California

Matt Russell — LB, Colorado

Jamie Squire /Allsport

Alex Smith — QB, Utah

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Weddle — DB, Utah

(Photo by L. Scott Wambsganss/Getty Images)

Luis Zendejas — PK, Arizona State

