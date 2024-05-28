Every Pac-12 football team’s final head-to-head results vs Notre Dame

The Pac-12 is now history, at least in terms of its sports competitions. They’re all done. There won’t be another Pac-12 Tournament with USC, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Utah, and Colorado in any sport for the foreseeable future. We have to wait several years for a possible rebirth, but for now, the Pac-12’s lights are dark. With this in mind, what do the history books and the official record say about Pac-12 football teams, including against Notre Dame? Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire dug into this story.

Here’s Irish Wire with the scene-setter:

“Notre Dame’s connection to the Pac 12 is very deep, especially on the football field as matchups in the 1920’s with both Stanford and USC helped grow the national image for the Irish.

“Although not nearly as deep with the others, Notre Dame football did however meet all 12 off the Pac 12’s teams on the football field and had a losing record against just one all-time.”

Guess which school has a winning head-to-head record against Notre Dame.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire