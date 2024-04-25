Every Oregon Ducks player selected in the first round of the NFL draft

It’s become a yearly tradition over the past several years, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop any time soon.

On Thursday night, with the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks are once again hoping to have a player’s name called in the first round. If they do, it will be the fifth year in a row that a first-rounder come from Eugene.

There are several candidates to keep the streak alive, with QB Bo Nix, WR Troy Franklin, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson all projected to be first or second-round players.

A year ago, it was CB Christian Gonzalez who became the 22nd player in Oregon Ducks’ history to be selected in the first round of the draft. He was also the fourth consecutive player to go in the first round for the Ducks, dating back to 2020 when Justin Herbert went to the Los Angeles Chargers. Penei Sewell went to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted by the New York Giants in 2022.

Over the decades, there are now almost two dozen men of Oregon who have heard their names called in the opening round of the draft. Here’s a look at the Duck legends.

QB George Shaw (1955)

Overall Pick: 1

Team: Baltimore Colts

DB Jim Smith (1968)

Overall Pick: 12

Team: Washington Redskins

WR Ahmad Rashad (1972)

Overall Pick: 4

Team: St. Louis Cardinals

OT Tom Drougas (1972)

Overall Pick: 22

Team: Baltimore Colts

TE Russ Francis (1975)

Overall Pick: 16

Team: New England Patriots

DB Mario Clark (1976)

Overall Pick: 18

Team: Buffalo Bills

OG Gary Zimmerman (1984)

Overall Pick: 3

Team: New York Giants

QB Chris Miller (1987)

Overall Pick: 13

Team: Atlanta Falcons

DB Alex Molden (1996)

Overall Pick: 11

Team: New Orleans Saints

QB Akili Smith (1999)

Overall Pick: 3

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

QB Joey Harrington (2002)

Overall Pick: 3

Team: Detroit Lions

DL Haloti Ngata (2006)

Overall Pick: 12

Team: Baltimore Ravens

RB Jonathan Stewart (2008)

Overall Pick: 13

Team: Carolina Panthers

DE Dion Jordan (2013)

Overall Pick: 3

Team: Miami Dolphins

OL Kyle Long (2013)

Overall Pick: 20

Team: Chicago Bears

QB Marcus Mariota (2015)

Overall Pick: 2

Team: Tennessee Titans

DE Arik Armstead (2015)

Overall Pick: 17

Team: San Francisco 49ers

DE DeForest Buckner (2016)

Overall Pick: 7

Team: San Francisco 49ers

QB Justin Herbert (2020)

Overall Pick: 6

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

LT Penei Sewell (2021)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 7

Team: Detroit Lions

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022)

Overall Pick: 5

Team: New York Giants

CB Christian Gonzalez (2023)

Overall Pick: 17

Team: New England Patriots

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire