Every Oregon Ducks player selected in the first round of the NFL draft
It’s become a yearly tradition over the past several years, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop any time soon.
On Thursday night, with the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks are once again hoping to have a player’s name called in the first round. If they do, it will be the fifth year in a row that a first-rounder come from Eugene.
There are several candidates to keep the streak alive, with QB Bo Nix, WR Troy Franklin, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson all projected to be first or second-round players.
A year ago, it was CB Christian Gonzalez who became the 22nd player in Oregon Ducks’ history to be selected in the first round of the draft. He was also the fourth consecutive player to go in the first round for the Ducks, dating back to 2020 when Justin Herbert went to the Los Angeles Chargers. Penei Sewell went to the Detroit Lions in 2021, and Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted by the New York Giants in 2022.
Over the decades, there are now almost two dozen men of Oregon who have heard their names called in the opening round of the draft. Here’s a look at the Duck legends.
QB George Shaw (1955)
Overall Pick: 1
Team: Baltimore Colts
DB Jim Smith (1968)
Overall Pick: 12
Team: Washington Redskins
WR Ahmad Rashad (1972)
Overall Pick: 4
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
OT Tom Drougas (1972)
Overall Pick: 22
Team: Baltimore Colts
TE Russ Francis (1975)
Overall Pick: 16
Team: New England Patriots
DB Mario Clark (1976)
Overall Pick: 18
Team: Buffalo Bills
OG Gary Zimmerman (1984)
Overall Pick: 3
Team: New York Giants
QB Chris Miller (1987)
Overall Pick: 13
Team: Atlanta Falcons
DB Alex Molden (1996)
Overall Pick: 11
Team: New Orleans Saints
QB Akili Smith (1999)
Overall Pick: 3
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
QB Joey Harrington (2002)
Overall Pick: 3
Team: Detroit Lions
DL Haloti Ngata (2006)
Overall Pick: 12
Team: Baltimore Ravens
RB Jonathan Stewart (2008)
Overall Pick: 13
Team: Carolina Panthers
DE Dion Jordan (2013)
Overall Pick: 3
Team: Miami Dolphins
OL Kyle Long (2013)
Overall Pick: 20
Team: Chicago Bears
QB Marcus Mariota (2015)
Overall Pick: 2
Team: Tennessee Titans
DE Arik Armstead (2015)
Overall Pick: 17
Team: San Francisco 49ers
DE DeForest Buckner (2016)
Overall Pick: 7
Team: San Francisco 49ers
QB Justin Herbert (2020)
Overall Pick: 6
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
LT Penei Sewell (2021)
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Overall Pick: 7
Team: Detroit Lions
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022)
Overall Pick: 5
Team: New York Giants
CB Christian Gonzalez (2023)
Overall Pick: 17
Team: New England Patriots