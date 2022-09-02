Every Oregon Duck on an NFL roster for start of the 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and over 20 former Oregon Ducks are going to see the field this year.

Rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the big names to watch for Oregon fans this season, after he was somewhat surprisingly the only Duck selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Other draft hopefuls included Verone McKinley, Mykael Wright, and CJ Verdell, but all three went undrafted and as of this writing none of them are on NFL rosters or practice squads, a rough end to the Mario Cristobal era in Eugene.

Anthony Brown did make the practice squad for Baltimore, however, and his performance during preseason even further emphasizes the struggles of last season’s offense under Cristobal.

The rest of the list contains many fan favorites from the last few years, including quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota, running backs Kenjon Barner and Royce Freeman, and defensive tackles Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner.

Here’s a look at all 24 Ducks set to begin the 2022 season in the NFL:

Ugo Amadi, FS, Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Kenjon Barner, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Anthony Brown, QB, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver as Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks for a sack, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Thomas Graham, CB, Chicago Bears (Practice Squad)

Story continues

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jake Hanson, C, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers’ Jake Hanson (67) is shown during organized team activities (OTA) Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Troy Hill, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Justin Hollins, LB, Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Johnny Johnson III, WR, Houston Texans (Practice Squad)

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Johnson, WR/TE, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson, of the New Orleans Saints, runs with the ball, during the first half, at MetLife Stadium.

Shane Lemieux, G, New York Giants (IR)

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Terrance Mitchell, CB, New England Patriots (Practice Squad)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Mundt, TE, Los Angeles Rams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Penei Sewell, T, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Throckmorton, LG, New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire