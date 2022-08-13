Every Oklahoma Sooner on an NFL roster in 2022 training camp

46 former Oklahoma Sooners are deep into preparations for the 2022 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way with four OU alum each, followed by three Sooners a piece on the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles’ rosters.

Oklahoma is projected to have three starting quarterbacks in the league with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. CeeDee Lamb took over as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, and Marquise Brown will play that role for the Arizona Cardinals while DeAndre Hopkins serves his suspension.

Oklahoma has a strong presence of offensive linemen in the league led by one of the best players in all of football, Trent Williams. Creed Humphrey made a case to be in consideration for the best center in football in just his rookie season.

Some may not make it to the opening day roster, but a large percentage of the 46 players will be on a team come week one.

Where is each former Sooners player working in training camp ahead of the 2022 NFL season? Take a look.

Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray, Marquise Hayes - Arizona Cardinals

Aug 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Daily Training Camp. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Damien Williams, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Aug 1, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) runs with the ball against linebacker Mykal Walker (3) during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Andrews, Tony Jefferson, Ben Powers - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews looks on during pre-game warm-ups before a NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cody Ford and Jordan Phillips - Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield, QB, Carolina Panthers

Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during warm ups at Wofford College. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), right, congratulates Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) on a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Parnell Motley, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Michael Woods - Cleveland Browns

May 13, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb, Neville Gallimore, Devante Bond (reserve) - Dallas Cowboys

Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Nik Bonitto, Delarrin Turner-Yell - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos outside linebaker Nik Bonitto takes part in drills during a rookie mini camp NFL football session Friday, May 13, 2022, at the team’s headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Austin Seibert, K, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) kicks off against Los Angeles Rams during the first half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gabe Brkic, K, Green Bay Packers

Aug 2, 2022; Ashwaubenon, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Gabe Brkic (45) speaks with a young fan after arriving to training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Houston Texans

Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) signs autographs after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown, Creed Humphrey, Blake Bell, and James Winchester - Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 05: Trey Smith #65 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Creed Humphrey #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk to the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) moves in position during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Adrian Ealy, Bobby Evans - Los Angeles Rams

Jul 31, 2022; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Bobby Evans (71) during training camp at UC Irvine. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Bolton, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Curtis Bolton (49) walks off the field just after the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Asamoah, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Eagan, Minn., Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) throws under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins (51) during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling Shepard, Jeremiah Hall - New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports.

Dru Samia, G, New York Jets

This is a 2022 photo of Dru Samia of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Kennedy Brooks, Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Norwood, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Karl Roster/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Tre Brown, CB, Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Trent Williams, T, San Francisco 49ers

Jul 29, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Parker, Tress Way - Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

