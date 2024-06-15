Every OKC Thunder player's best game of the 2023-24 NBA season

The OKC Thunder made huge strides this season.

OKC finished with a winning record of 57-25 for the first time since 2020, and it secured the No. 1 seed in a stacked Western Conference. The Thunder then reached the conference semifinals, where it suffered a 4-2 series loss to a Dallas team that's now in the NBA Finals.

It was a successful season for OKC. And whether it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishing second in MVP voting or Lu Dort shooting a career-high 39.4% from deep, numerous players took their individual game to another level.

Here's the top game from each OKC player this season:

Best game of the 2023-24 season for every OKC Thunder player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wills OKC to a Game 4 win over Dallas in Western Conference semifinals

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered plenty of strong performances this season as he finished second in MVP voting. But his best one came against Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 13.

OKC earned a 100-96 road win to tie the series at 2-2 thanks in large part to Gilgeous-Alexander. He stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Gilgeous-Alexander also went on a one-man scoring spree midway trough the fourth quarter. He scored eight straight points, and his final bucket was a physics-defying baseline jumper from behind the backboard.

Jalen Williams erupts for 17 fourth-quarter points in OKC's win over New York

Jalen Williams took over down the stretch of a 129-120 home win over New York on Dec. 27.

The second-year forward erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the lead to double digits. Williams finished with a career-high 36 points on 13-for-17 shooting from the floor (5 for 5 from deep).

Chet Holmgren delivers buzzer-beating 3-pointer in OKC's overtime win over Golden State

Holmgren delivered some late-game heroics in a 130-123 road win over Golden State on Nov. 18.

The rookie forward drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Holmgren finished with a career-high 36 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Nov., 3, 2023.

Lu Dort sparks a late comeback in OKC's win over Cleveland

OKC earned a 108-105 road win over Cleveland on Oct. 27 despite trailing by 10 points with 2:37 left in the game.

Dort sparked the late comeback with a 3-pointer at the 2:18 mark, and he gave OKC the lead by sinking a floater with 28.1 seconds remaining. He finished with 25 points and six rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor (3 for 4 from deep).

Josh Giddey posts a triple double, leads short-handed OKC past Charlotte

With both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams out due to injury, OKC still earned a 121-118 road win over Charlotte on April 7.

Giddey recorded a triple double with 20 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds. He also sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds left in the game to help secure the victory.

Isaiah Joe holds 3-point shooting contest in win over Golden State

Joe is known as a 3-point specialist, and he caught fire in a 128-109 road win over Golden State on Nov. 16.

The fourth-year guard scored a season-high 23 points on 7-for-7 shooting from deep. He also chipped in five rebounds in 25 minutes.

Aaron Wiggins returns to home state, leads OKC to road win over Charlotte

In a return to his home state of North Carolina, Wiggins excelled during a 121-118 road win over Charlotte on April 7.

The Greensboro native got the start and poured in a season-high 26 points. He also recorded a career-high six steals to go along with five assists in 36 minutes.

Jaylin Williams shines off the bench during OKC's Game 1 win over Dallas in Western Conference semifinals

Williams provided a huge spark off the bench as OKC earned a 117-95 home win over Dallas in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 7.

The second-year forward scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor (1 for 2 from deep) in only 17 minutes. He also fell just short of a double double with nine rebounds.

Cason Wallace starts, scores career-high 22 points in OKC's win over Memphis

Wallace earned an All-Rookie second team selection this season, and he showed out in a 124-93 road win over Memphis on March 10.

Wallace scored a career-high 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the floor (4 for 6 from deep) in 27 minutes. He also added four assists.

Kenrich Williams goes perfect from the floor in OKC's loss to Indiana

OKC suffered a 126-112 road loss to Indiana on April 5, but Williams delivered his best performance of the season.

Williams scored a season-high 18 points in 26 minutes, and he went a perfect 7 for 7 from the floor (2 for 2 from deep). He also flirted with a double double by snagging eight rebounds.

Apr 5, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) rebounds the ball over Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-719363 ORIG FILE ID: 20240405_ams_br2_074.JPG

Gordon Hayward turns back the clock in OKC's win over San Antonio

Hayward faced criticism this season for not being aggressive enough on offense, but that wasn't an issue in a 127-89 home win over San Antonio on April 10.

The 34-year-old forward erupted for 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor (2 for 3 from deep) in just 20 minutes.

Ousmane Dieng flashes potential in OKC's win over Utah

Dieng mostly shined in the G League, where he led the OKC Blue to a title and won Finals MVP.

The second-year forward showed flashes of his improvement in a 134-120 home win over Utah on Dec. 11, though. Dieng racked up a season-high 18 points to go along with three assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes.

Lindy Waters III catches fire from deep in OKC's win over Dallas

Waters was dialed in from deep during a 135-86 home win over Dallas in the regular-season finale on April 14.

The former Oklahoma State and Norman North standout tied for a season-high 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from deep in 16 minutes.

Bismack Biyombo stuffs the stat sheet in OKC's win over San Antonio

Biyombo played a limited role after he signed with OKC on Feb. 10, although he saw more time on the floor during the last few games of the regular season.

Biyombo's best performance came in a 127-89 home win over San Antonio on April 10. He recorded six points and six rebounds on 3-for-3 shooting from the floor in 12 minutes.

Olivier Sarr expands his range in OKC's win over Portland

Sarr is a 6-foot-10 center who almost scores exclusively from around the rim, but he expanded his range in a 134-91 road win over Portland on Nov. 19.

Sarr scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting from deep, which marked his only made 3-pointers of the season. He also chipped in two rebounds in 10 minutes.

Keyontae Johnson capitalizes on expanded role in OKC's win over Portland

Johnson only played 66 total minutes this season, but he made the most of his time in a 139-77 home win over Portland on Jan. 11.

Johnson recorded four points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

Adam Flagler scores first NBA points in OKC's win over San Antonio

Flagler scored the first and only bucket of his NBA career so far in a 127-89 home win over San Antonio on April 10.

The rookie guard drilled a 3-pointer to finish with three points, and he also added three assists in nine minutes.

