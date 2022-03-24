Every Ohio State player’s pro day results, complete with Ryan Day personalized message

The most recent Ohio State football pro day is officially in the books, and it was another well-attended event with a little over 100 NFL types in attendance to see some of the brightest OSU has to offer up to the highest level. We should see plenty of them walk across the stage or pick up the phone when selected in April.

All told, eleven Buckeye football players showed off in front of a throng of media, scouts, executives, and coaches, all with their own individual eye-popping results.

In case you missed any of those results, we have them for each individual performer, complete with a personalized message from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day thanks to what the man running the program shared on his Twitter account. To have Day share compose individualized messages for each as they enter the next chapter of their careers is pretty unique and special. It’s all a part of the brotherhood.

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

Whether it be receiving, blocking, or on Special Teams, we’re going to miss having #88 around! Some lucky team is going to gain a Do-It-All TE! Proud of you, @Jeremy_Ruckert1! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/z4KRC6upvQ — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

Tyreke, you have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity – go make the most of it! Your speed off the edge made my life hard at practice, but made it equally enjoyable on Saturdays! Proud of you, @T_23_baller! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/QgTuusLo7o — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Master Teague, Running Back

.@MasterTeagueIII, your strength and humility are sure to bring you success at the next level! A hard-nose runner with serious top-end speed, I can’t wait to hear NFL fans chant TEAGUEEEE! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/OlF5bTUf8b — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Felt like just yesterday I was down in Texas recruiting you! Lethal route runner with serious big play tendencies; proud of the player and man you’ve grown into, @GarrettWilson_V! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/LrqGtQ8yM5 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Captain, Record-Breaker and Graduate of The Ohio State! World-class speed, top-notch teammate and ball tracking I’ve never seen before! Can’t wait to watch you make big plays on Sundays, @chrisolave_! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/tUblltXZhT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Lineman

Smart, disciplined and dependable…A competitor on the field, and an even better teammate off of it, it’s been a pleasure coaching you @NicholasPetit ! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/AZ5OoL3xM1 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman

Athletic and tough with rare versatility! Proud of the impact you made on the field, in the locker room, and in the classroom; excited to watch you at the next level, @TMunford75! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/UZfY3LNvtA — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Demario McCall, Running Back/Defensive Back

One of the most selfless teammates I’ve ever coached; your versatility, dedication and leadership will live on in Columbus for years to come! Whether it be in the backfield, in the slot or at DB, your athleticism is a real gift! Proud of you, @DemarioMccall! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/FoFiSwJhBq — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Antwaun Jackson, Defensive Tackle

You left a legacy of hard work for future Buckeyes to carry on, and your strength and twitch is a rare combination! Proud of you and thrilled to watch you on Sundays, @Hercules__52! pic.twitter.com/CZAU7zN1Gi — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Able to wreak havoc against the run and rush the passer, it was a pleasure being your coach and I’m excited to follow your career to the NFL, @HaskellGarrett! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/6lTXH0EtHb — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

Chris Booker, Wide Receiver

You’ve embodied the culture at Ohio State, and your hard work is contagious! Your production on Special Teams set the standard here. Keep that big heart – excited to follow your journey, @cbooks13! #DevelopedHere #Fight pic.twitter.com/AjrW0nGSai — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 23, 2022

