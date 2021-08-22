Every Ohio State football seasoning-opening starting quarterback for the last 20 years

In case you missed it, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud was named the starting quarterback for Ohio State and its opening game against Minnesota on Sept. 2. There was an arms race of sorts between Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord, but at the end of the day, Justin Fields’ backup from last season was given the keys to the kingdom because he checked all the boxes Day and staff were looking for.

The quarterback competition at OSU is always a hot one when a new signal-caller is taking over, and it was no different this season, or the previous seasons before it.

We’re going on a journey of taking a look back at the opening day starting quarterback for Ohio State over the last twenty years. Hopefully, it’ll jog your memory on all of the playmakers and surprises at quarterback on the banks of the Olentangy when the seals were broken on each season.

Here’s we go, including stats for the game and each quarterback’s season.

Sept. 8, 2001 - Steve Bellasari

03 Nov 2001: Steve Bellisari of Ohio State runs with the ball against Minnesota during the game at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Minnesota Gophers 31-28. Credit: Elsa/Allsport

Stats in opener vs. Akron (28-14 Ohio State)

Passing: 15-of-24 for 246 yards, 2 TD Rushing: 9 rushes for 23 yards

Season Stats | 9 games (OSU finished the season 7-5)

Passing: 98-of-185 (53.0%), 1,599 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT Rushing: 72 rushes for 97 yards (1.3 avg.), 2 TD

Aug. 24, 2002 - Craig Krenzel

Craig Krenzel of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws the ball in the rain during a game against Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Stats in opener vs. Texas Tech (45-21 Ohio State)

Passing: 11-of-14 for 118 yards Rushing: 4 rushes for 39 yards

Season Stats | 14 games (OSU finished the season 14-0, BCS national championship)

Passing: 148-of-249 (59.4%), 2,110 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT Rushing: 125 rushes for 368 yards (2.9 avg.), 3 TD

Aug. 30, 2003 - Craig Krenzel

Craig Krenzel of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for a receiver during a game against Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Stats in opener vs. Washington (28-9 Ohio State)

Passing: 15-of-27 for 203 yards Rushing: 8 rushes for 39 yards, 2 TD

Season Stats | 11 games (OSU finished the season 11-2)

Passing: 153-of-278 (55.0%), 2,040 yards, 15 TD, 10 INT Rushing: 109 rushes for 255 yards (2.3 avg.), 3 TD

Sept. 4, 2004 - Justin Zwick

Sep 11, 2004; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick #12 gets a pass off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes won the game on a 55-yard game-winning field goal 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

Stats in opener vs. Cincinnati (27-6 Ohio State)

Passing: 14-of-26 for 213 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Rushing: 4 rushes for -8 yards, 2 TD

Season Stats | 7 games (OSU finished the season 8-4)

Passing: 98-of-197 (52.4%), 1,209 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT Rushing: 39 rushes for 32 yards (0.8 avg.) *Troy Smith took over as starter in game seven

Sept. 3, 2005 - Justin Zwick

Jan 8, 2007; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State quarterback (12) Justin Zwick against the Florida Gators during the BCS National Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Florida defeated Ohio State 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Mark J. Rebilas

Stats in opener vs. Miami (OH) (34-14 Ohio State)

Passing: 17-of-23 for 155 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 5 rushes for 25 yards

Season Stats | 7 games (OSU finished the season 10-2)

Passing: 42-of-58 (72.4%), 359 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 12 rushes for 25 yards (2.1 avg.) *Troy Smith started after game one

Sept. 2, 2006 - Troy Smith

Sep 2, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel talks to quarterback (10) Troy Smith against Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons

Stats in opener vs. Northern Illinois (35-12 Ohio State)

Passing: 18-of-25 for 297 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 1 rush for -1 yards

Season Stats | 13 games (OSU finished the season 12-1)

Passing: 203-of-311 (65.3%), 2,542 yards, 30 TD, 6 INT Rushing: 72 rushes for 204 yards (2.8 avg.), 1 TD

Sept. 1, 2007 - Todd Boeckman

Sep 6, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Todd Boeckman (17) with head coach Jim Tressel during a timeout against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Youngstown State (38-6 Ohio State)

Passing: 17-of-23 for 255 yards, 2 TD Rushing: 4 rush for -13 yards

Season Stats | 13 games (OSU finished the season 11-2)

Passing: 191-of-299 (63.9%), 2,379 yards, 25 TD, 14 INT Rushing: 56 rushes for 63 yards (1.1 avg.)

Aug. 30, 2008 - Todd Boeckman

Sep 6, 2008; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Todd Boeckman (17) throws against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Youngstown State (43-0 Ohio State)

Passing: 14-of-19 for 187 yards, 2 TD Rushing: 4 rush for 10 yards

Season Stats | 8 games (OSU finished the season 10-3)

Passing: 57-of-93 (61.3%), 620 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT Rushing: 23 rushes for 8 yards (0.3 avg.) * Terrelle Pryor took over as the starter in game four

Sept. 5, 2009 - Terrelle Pryor

April 23, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (right) listens to head coach Jim Tressel during the spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Navy (31-27 Ohio State)

Passing: 14-of-21 for 174 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 6 rush for 30 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 13 games (OSU finished the season 11-2)

Passing: 167-of-295 (56.6%), 2,094 yards, 18 TD, 11 INT Rushing: 162 rushes for 779 yards (4.8 avg.), 7 TD

Sept. 2, 2010 - Terrelle Pryor

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Marshall (45-7 Ohio State)

Passing: 17-of-25 for 247 yards, 3 TD Rushing: 8 rushes for 17 yards

Season Stats | 13 games (OSU finished the season 12-1)

Passing: 210-of-323 (65.0%), 2,772 yards, 27 TD, 11 INT Rushing: 135 rushes for 754 yards (5.6 avg.), 4 TD

Sept. 3, 2011 - Joe Bauserman

Sept 25, 2010; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Joe Bauserman (14) warms up before their game against Eastern Michigan University at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Akron (42-0 Ohio State)

Passing: 12-of-16 for 163 yards, 3 TD Rushing: 6 rushes for 32 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 6 games (OSU finished the season 6-7)

Passing: 40-of-86 (46.5%), 492 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 19 rushes for 19 yards (1.0 avg.), 1 TD * Braxton Miller took over as the starter in game four

Sept. 1, 2012 - Braxton Miller

November 24, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) looks for an open receiver against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 26-21. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Miami (OH) (56-10 Ohio State)

Passing: 14-of-24 for 207 yards, 2 TD Rushing: 17 rushes for 161 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 12 games (OSU finished the season 12-0)

Passing: 148-of-254 (58.3%), 2,039 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INT Rushing: 227 rushes for 1,271 yards (5.6 avg.), 13 TD

Aug. 31, 2013 - Braxton Miller

Dec 7, 2013; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) runs the ball during the third quarter of the 2013 Big 10 Championship game against the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Buffalo (40-20 Ohio State)

Passing: 15-of-22 for 178 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 17 rushes for 77 yards

Season Stats | 12 games (OSU finished the season 12-2)

Passing: 162-of-255 (63.5%), 2,094 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT Rushing: 171 rushes for 1,068 yards (6.2 avg.), 12 TD

Aug. 30, 2014 - J.T. Barrett

Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes' game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Navy (34-17 Ohio State)

Passing: 12-of-15 for 226 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 9 rushes for 50 yards

Season Stats | 12 games (OSU finished the season 14-1, CFP national championship)

Passing: 203-of-314 (64.6%), 2,834 yards, 34 TD, 10 INT Rushing: 171 rushes for 938 yards (5.5 avg.), 11 TD * Barrett injured for year vs. Michigan in game 12

Sept. 7, 2015 - Cardale Jones

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) in game action against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State won 42-20. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener at Virginia Tech (42-24 Ohio State)

Passing: 10-of-19 for 187 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 13 rushes for 99 yards

Season Stats | 10 games (OSU finished 12-1)

Passing: 109-of-175 (62.3%), 1,459 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT Rushing: 64 rushes for 193 yards (3.0 avg.), 2 TD * J.T. Barrett took over as starter in game eight

Sept. 3, 2016 - J.T. Barrett

Oct 28, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) signals to his team prior to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Bowling Green (77-10 Ohio State)

Passing: 21-of-31 for 349 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 6 rushes for 30 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 13 games (OSU finished 11-2)

Passing: 233-of-379 (61.5%), 2,555 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT Rushing: 205 rushes for 845 yards (4.1 avg.), 9 TD

Aug. 31, 2017 - J.T. Barrett

Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener at Indiana (49-21 Ohio State)

Passing: 20-of-35 for 304 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 13 rushes for 61 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 14 games (OSU finished 12-2)

Passing: 240-of-371 (64.7%), 3,053 yards, 35 TD, 9 INT Rushing: 165 rushes for 798 yards (4.8 avg.), 12 TD

Sept. 1, 2018 - Dwayne Haskins

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Washington 28-23. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Oregon State (77-31 Ohio State)

Passing: 22-of-30 for 313 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT Rushing: 2 rushes for 24 yards

Season Stats | 14 games (OSU finished 13-1)

Passing: 373-of-533 (70.0%), 4,831 yards, 50 TD, 8 INT Rushing: 79 rushes for 108 yards (1.4 avg.), 4 TD

Aug. 31, 2019 - Justin Fields

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out of the pocket to throw for a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Stats in opener vs. Florida Atlantic (45-21 Ohio State)

Passing: 18-of-25 for 234 yards, 4 TD Rushing: 12 rushes for 61 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 14 games (OSU finished 13-1)

Passing: 238-of-354 (67.2%), 3,273 yards, 41 TD, 3 INT Rushing: 137 rushes for 484 yards (3.5 avg.), 10 TD

Oct. 24, 2020 - Justin Fields

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts after running for a first down near the endzone during the first half of Saturday's NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on November 23, 2019. [Barbara J. Perenic/Dispatch]

Stats in opener vs. Nebraska (52-17 Ohio State)

Passing: 20-of-21 for 276 yards, 1 TD Rushing: 15 rushes for 54 yards, 1 TD

Season Stats | 8 games (OSU finished 7-1)

Passing: 158-of-225 (70.2%), 2,100 yards, 22 TD, 6 INT Rushing: 81 rushes for 383 yards (4.7 avg.), 5 TD

